e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Redd, the cheetah, partakes in indoor socialisation on chilly day. Video is too cute to handle

Redd, the cheetah, partakes in indoor socialisation on chilly day. Video is too cute to handle

This recording was shared on Cincinnati Zoo’s official Instagram account.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 14:59 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cheetah named Redd.
The image shows a cheetah named Redd.(Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)
         

Have you had a long work week? Are you someone who is winding down while simultaneously getting ready to welcome to the weekend this chilly Friday? If so, then here is a recording you must watch. The adorable clip, which shows a cheetah named Redd partaking in some indoor socialisation on a cold day, is bound to leave you smiling. The relaxing animal content will not only help you forget about the week’s stresses for a few seconds but may also get you in a serene state of mind, ready to take on the weekend.

Posted on the official Instagram account of Cincinnati Zoo, this clip was shared on December 17. The caption shared alongside the post reads, “Morning kisses and purrs from Redd the cheetah for his care team! They take Redd on walks throughout the Zoo but this chilly day called for some indoor socialization time. The dark tear mark below a cheetah’s eye, called a malar stripe, absorbs the sunlight to keep the glare of the sun out of its eyes”.

Take a look at the post which has already accumulated over 52,750 views:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens.

Here’s what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Beautiful. I love it”.

Another individual wrote, “He’s a beaut”. We cannot say we disagree. “Ohhh beautiful Redd!” read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this post?

Also Read | Have you seen this video of a lion ‘caroling’? It will leave you smiling

tags
top news
Will bow my head in front of farmers, will discuss all issues, says PM Modi
Will bow my head in front of farmers, will discuss all issues, says PM Modi
China’s new road cuts travel time to Karakoram Pass, raises red flags in Delhi
China’s new road cuts travel time to Karakoram Pass, raises red flags in Delhi
‘No coercive steps against BJP leaders’: SC notice to Bengal govt, police
‘No coercive steps against BJP leaders’: SC notice to Bengal govt, police
1st Test, Day 2 Live: Umesh gets Labuschagne, Cummins in same over
1st Test, Day 2 Live: Umesh gets Labuschagne, Cummins in same over
India, China resume diplomatic talks over Ladakh disengagement
India, China resume diplomatic talks over Ladakh disengagement
NCW seeks report on ‘rape’ complaint against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
NCW seeks report on ‘rape’ complaint against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
Security-related issues may come before us in future, says Rajnath Singh
Security-related issues may come before us in future, says Rajnath Singh
NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice
NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In