Redd, the cheetah, partakes in indoor socialisation on chilly day. Video is too cute to handle

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 14:59 IST

Have you had a long work week? Are you someone who is winding down while simultaneously getting ready to welcome to the weekend this chilly Friday? If so, then here is a recording you must watch. The adorable clip, which shows a cheetah named Redd partaking in some indoor socialisation on a cold day, is bound to leave you smiling. The relaxing animal content will not only help you forget about the week’s stresses for a few seconds but may also get you in a serene state of mind, ready to take on the weekend.

Posted on the official Instagram account of Cincinnati Zoo, this clip was shared on December 17. The caption shared alongside the post reads, “Morning kisses and purrs from Redd the cheetah for his care team! They take Redd on walks throughout the Zoo but this chilly day called for some indoor socialization time. The dark tear mark below a cheetah’s eye, called a malar stripe, absorbs the sunlight to keep the glare of the sun out of its eyes”.

Take a look at the post which has already accumulated over 52,750 views:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens.

Here’s what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Beautiful. I love it”.

Another individual wrote, “He’s a beaut”. We cannot say we disagree. “Ohhh beautiful Redd!” read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this post?

