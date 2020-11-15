Remember the kid saluting ITBP troops in Ladakh? A new video of him is going viral. Watch

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 21:18 IST

You probably remember Nawang Namgyal, a five-year-old boy from Ladakh who went viral back in October. A video of the boy saluting the Indo Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) troops in Chushul and learning the correct way to do so won many hearts all over the Internet. Now ITBP’s official Twitter account has shared a new video of the kid.

In this new clip, the little boy can be seen dressed in a special ITBP uniform and being taught marching.

“Salute! Happy and inspiring again,” says the tweet posted by ITBP. “Nawang Namgyal, the 5 years old student of LKG salutes Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans near a border village in Ladakh,” it says further.

Watch the video below:

Nawang Namgyal, the 5 years old student of LKG salutes Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans near a border village in Ladakh. #Himveers pic.twitter.com/aoA30ifbnU — ITBP (@ITBP_official) November 15, 2020

Here’s the earlier video of Nawang Namgyal that went all kinds of viral back in October.

The enthusiastic kid saluting with high josh was randomly clicked by an ITBP Officer on 8 October morning. pic.twitter.com/dak8vV8qCJ — ITBP (@ITBP_official) October 11, 2020

The new video posted by ITBP earlier today has received over 2,300 likes and lots of comments from people on Twitter. The little boy’s enthusiasm has once again won over people who couldn’t refrain from sharing their reactions.

Such a cute soldier 🤗 — Khurafati Nitin (@khurafatinitin) November 15, 2020

Jai Hind chote javan — Saurab (@Saurab37205521) November 15, 2020

Looking so nice and like an ITBP hero. Salute to our Brave hearts and also to future of ITBP. Jai Hind. — Rs Bisht (@RaghuvarBisht) November 15, 2020

Please let us know who's the officer behind this ... He is super amazing and this little boy has all my heart for life.. he for the second time makes us go aww and proud.. BUT WANT TO KNOW ABOUT THE OFFICER behind this training too — Namrata Singh (@simhakarma) November 15, 2020

Our future Indian Jawan, I felt huge proud for this extraordinary boy. pic.twitter.com/YWZBJ3NDF3 — Manojit Nayak (@ManojitNayak1) November 15, 2020

What do you think about the video?

