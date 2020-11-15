Reporter escapes bridge collapse by mere seconds. Watch shocking clip

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 08:44 IST

The job of reporting an incident is definitely not an easy one. And reporting stuff during any natural calamity is way harder and dangerous too. This reporter’s close save from a major injury during a live telecast is an apt example of how tough the job is. After watching the video you may find yourself gasping in shock.

The clip shared by Fox 46 Charlotte reporter Amber Roberts shows her reporting a flood situation in Alexander County, North Carolina. The video starts with Roberts showing the brittle state of a bridge. A few moments into the clip, a portion of the bridge suddenly collapses as Roberts can be heard screaming in the background. Fortunately, both Roberts and the camera person were unharmed.

Take a look at the shocking clip:

Posted on November 13, the clip has garnered over 46,700 views along with over 1,000 likes. People were shocked too see the collapse on live television and expressed their relief that Roberts was unharmed in the incident.

Woman, you’re so brave & so professional! If I was in your position, I’d be like:



OHMAHGOD%{%}*#**€{>{%<]?{++]+£]¥}>^?!\~*+>#£*%#?~€MOMMY#^*=*{%}€



They’d have no choice but to use the footage w/out the sound!



Hoping you, your team & the residents there cont’ to stay safe! — H. Sadia (@HSmu12) November 13, 2020

You should never have gotten that close. As soon as you could see the bridge was buckling you should have immediately retreated instead of going closer for the shot. Moving water is one of the strongest forces on the planet. Always be aware of that. — Autumn Deidre 🍁🍂 (@mandalorchick) November 13, 2020

Crazy scary! To think that thick concrete can break when wet like that. Thankful you both were unharmed! — John Hartsough (@buffyrules) November 14, 2020

Good job keeping your composure and getting out of danger's way. Stay safe out there — The Observant Lineman(Uche Nwaneri) (@Chukwu77) November 13, 2020

Whew. I’m glad you two are safe. Be careful out there!! pic.twitter.com/36G9fHkrJX — ShakariSBriggs (@ShakariSBriggs) November 13, 2020

What are your thoughts on this scary incident?