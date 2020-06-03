e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Riteish Deshmukh, Harsh Goenka make suggestions to Anand Mahindra on versions of the word ‘webinar’. They’re hilarious

Riteish Deshmukh, Harsh Goenka make suggestions to Anand Mahindra on versions of the word ‘webinar’. They’re hilarious

Harsh Goenka and Riteish Deshmukh shared words to describe someone who refuses to attend a webinar.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 03, 2020 18:33 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Both the versions have people on Twitter laughing out loud.
Both the versions have people on Twitter laughing out loud. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)
         

Anand Mahindra prompted a hilarious trend on Twitter and now actor Riteish Deshmukh and businessman Harsh Goenka have also participated in it.

On May 28, the Mahindra Group Chairman shared a tweet about his aversion to the word ‘webinar’ after getting one too many invitations to attend some. “If I get one more invitation to a ‘webinar’ I might have a serious meltdown,” Mahindra had tweeted. He went on to ask Twitter to suggest appropriate options to customise the word according to a particular topic and soon, tweeple flooded the tweet with options.

After some rather funny and quirky options, Harsh Goenka and Riteish Deshmukh also suggested their versions, both of which have people on the microblogging site laughing out loud.

While Goenka shared his suggestion about “a person who refuses to attend a webinar”, Deshmukh simply shared another option for such a person.

Both have left people in splits.

“Good one!” posted one on Goenka’s tweet. “Enjoying the witty comments from two giants of Indian industries,” wrote another.

“You are so funny!” posted one on Deshmukh’s tweet.

What do you think of these suggestions?

Also Read | Kerala auto rickshaw with built-in soap and water dispensers impresses many including Harsh Goenka

tags
top news
5 dead, over 50 injured as blast in boiler causes massive fire in Gujarat factory
5 dead, over 50 injured as blast in boiler causes massive fire in Gujarat factory
Lt Gen-level talks between India, China on June 6 a significant step: Top expert
Lt Gen-level talks between India, China on June 6 a significant step: Top expert
1 killed in Alibag after electric pole falls on him as Cyclone Nisarga hits Maharashtra
1 killed in Alibag after electric pole falls on him as Cyclone Nisarga hits Maharashtra
India saves Rs 5000 crore in forex after capitalising on global low oil prices
India saves Rs 5000 crore in forex after capitalising on global low oil prices
In Crime Branch charge sheet in Delhi riots case, a reference to Tablighi Jamaat
In Crime Branch charge sheet in Delhi riots case, a reference to Tablighi Jamaat
Top Jaish bombmaker killed, hunt for 2 missing car bombs in Kashmir is on
Top Jaish bombmaker killed, hunt for 2 missing car bombs in Kashmir is on
Foreign businessmen, engineers, healthcare professionals can get visas to enter India
Foreign businessmen, engineers, healthcare professionals can get visas to enter India
Amid cyclone, plane skids off runway in Mumbai: Watch startling video
Amid cyclone, plane skids off runway in Mumbai: Watch startling video
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In