Riteish Deshmukh, Harsh Goenka make suggestions to Anand Mahindra on versions of the word ‘webinar’. They’re hilarious

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 18:33 IST

Anand Mahindra prompted a hilarious trend on Twitter and now actor Riteish Deshmukh and businessman Harsh Goenka have also participated in it.

On May 28, the Mahindra Group Chairman shared a tweet about his aversion to the word ‘webinar’ after getting one too many invitations to attend some. “If I get one more invitation to a ‘webinar’ I might have a serious meltdown,” Mahindra had tweeted. He went on to ask Twitter to suggest appropriate options to customise the word according to a particular topic and soon, tweeple flooded the tweet with options.

If I get one more invitation to a ‘webinar’ I might have a serious meltdown. Is it possible to petition for banishing this word from the dictionary even though it was a relatively recent entrant?? pic.twitter.com/2iBQtqoUa6 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 28, 2020

To alleviate my annoyance at the word ‘webinar’ my family suggested more customised labels... a webinar organised by a gentleman from Chennai would be a ‘Webinarayan’. A webinar by a guru would be a ‘Swaminar’. More ideas are welcome..😊 https://t.co/Rybt17mscA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 28, 2020

After some rather funny and quirky options, Harsh Goenka and Riteish Deshmukh also suggested their versions, both of which have people on the microblogging site laughing out loud.

While Goenka shared his suggestion about “a person who refuses to attend a webinar”, Deshmukh simply shared another option for such a person.

A person who refuses to attend a webinar is called ‘ek Chatur naar’ — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 2, 2020

Or ‘Webafah’ — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 3, 2020

Both have left people in splits.

“Good one!” posted one on Goenka’s tweet. “Enjoying the witty comments from two giants of Indian industries,” wrote another.

“You are so funny!” posted one on Deshmukh’s tweet.

What do you think of these suggestions?

