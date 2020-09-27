Roommate surprises man with a kitten, his reaction is priceless. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 08:27 IST

Gift-giving is an easy way to communicate many things. From ‘I am thinking of you’ to ‘I value you’ to ‘I know you well’, a thoughtful present, no matter how big or small, can convey all these and more. Maybe the only thing more pleasurable than getting a good gift is watching someone close to you react to receiving a present you’ve gotten them. If you’re someone who believes in this notion, then this clip, which shows a man’s reaction to getting a surprise pet kitten, may bring a smile to your face.

This almost 35-second-long recording was shared on Reddit. “Roommate surprised me today,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The video begins with the camera person walking towards his roommate. “A little surprise for you buddy. A little early birthday gift,” says the man behind the lens once he spots his roommate.

Check out the man’s wholesome reaction as he holds his new pet. Beware, tears may ensue. Also, be sure to watch until the very end for a special viewing surprise for yourself.

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘aww’ on September 26, this post has accumulated over 49,000 upvotes and nearly 650 comments.

Redditors had an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the share. One person said, “You got the ugly cry! That’s our metric for telling whether we got the perfect gift”.

Another individual wrote, “How to make a grown man cry”. “Now you have to stay roommates forever. Don’t separate the kitties!” read one comment under the post.

Somebody else, similarly, proclaimed, “We’re going to have to see a picture or video of both kittens please and thank you”. Now that is a request we wholeheartedly back.

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | He always wanted a puppy. Watch his reaction when he finally gets one