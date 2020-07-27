Rover, the cat, appears to be giving the term ‘catwalk’ a whole new meaning. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 08:35 IST

Many cat parents may agree to the notion that felines particularly have a knack for looking prim and proper. Well, here is a kitty who is taking that species trait to a whole new level by serving some fierce fashion looks.

Posted on Instagram on July 20 from Rover, the cat’s very own account, the video is almost 30 seconds long. The clip has been shared with text reading, “Today’s forecast will be highs of fashion with 70% chance of dripping”.

The recording shows a feline named Rover, with black fur, walking across a wooden floor. This would have been a nevertheless cute but an otherwise ordinary video if it weren’t for the outfit the kitty is donning.

The cat is wearing a black cape, of sorts, the front of which is embroidered with tiny rats made out of cloth. The sides of the makeshift ‘ramp’ are also clustered with these little rat-shaped items. The decoration, along with the backing track of the video, How You Like That by South Korean girl group named Blackpink, gives the entire clip a professional fashion show-esque feel.

But don’t just take our word for it. Check out this unique recording:

Since being shared, the post has garnered almost 2.5 lakh views and many appreciative comments. It is also creating a buzz on other social media platforms, such as Reddit.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about Rover, the ‘meowdel’. One person inquired, “Why does this cat walk like a supermodel?”. Well, Rover is a ‘meowdel’, as stated in his Instagram profile.

Another individual wrote, “What is this magic! So majestic and that tail swish”. “Such a handsome boy!” read one comment under the post and we cannot say we disagree.

What are your thoughts on this ‘catwalk’, pun intended?

