Saree-clad automated mannequin offers sanitiser to customers in a store. Watch

Saree-clad automated mannequin offers sanitiser to customers in a store. Watch

Shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen, the video has now impressed people.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 19:10 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows an automated mannequin draped in red saree.
The image shows an automated mannequin draped in red saree.
         

The pandemic has changed the norm of life. With the virus still out there, people across the world are trying out new methods and ways to resume their lifestyle but in the safest possible manner. One such example is this video which shows an automated mannequin, draped in saree, offering santiser to the customers inside a shop.

Shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen, the video of the innovative way of safety has now impressed people.

“Technology put to right use at one of the textile showrooms in TN. An automated mannequins draped in saree detects customers around and walks to them to provide sanitisers. Post Corona is sure to see intensified technological evolutions,” Ramen tweeted.

The video shows the mannequin draped in red saree going around the store with a bottle of sanitiser attached to one of its hands.

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 31,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also amassed about 1,300 likes.

Here’s how tweeple reacted to the video:

“Nice initiative, excellent,” wrote a Twitter user and many agreed.

What do you think?

