e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Saree-clad dancer Eshna Kutty is back with two hoops. Video is absolutely stunning

Saree-clad dancer Eshna Kutty is back with two hoops. Video is absolutely stunning

The video shows Eshna Kutty, dressed in a beautiful saree, picking up two hoops as the hit song plays in the background.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 07, 2020 17:56 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Eshna Kutty dancing with two hoops.
The image shows Eshna Kutty dancing with two hoops. (Instagram/@eshnakutty)
         

Remember Eshna Kutty, the woman whose saree-clad hoop dancing video went all kinds of viral online? Well, she is back with a new video and this one is ever more amazing than the previous one. In the video, she dances to the song Chinnamma Chilakkamma from the 2004 film Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities using two hoops.

The video starts with the hashtag #SareeFlow appearing on the screen. It then shows Kutty, dressed in a beautiful saree, picking up two hoops as the hit song plays in the background.

Take a look at her awesome dance moves. We must tell you that chances are the video will leave you with a desire to groove too:

View this post on Instagram

Aunties be cringing at the way I wear sarees and I totally agree. But choice of song is completely driven by the old sarees I find in my mum's cupboard and since she has only south indian ones left, looks like my hopes to pick any other regional song is out for now. But here's this week's #sareeflow ! Can I get song suggestions plz? . . Side note: If you joined our mailing list for learning or buying hoops (link in bio), it's possible your email is lying in the promotions/socials section! . . Song- Chinnamma Chilakkamma - @arrahman . #hoopersofinstagram #hooplife #hoopdance #hoop #hoopersofig #hooplove #flowarts #hoopflow #hulahoop #hulahooping #infinitecirclescommunity #girlswhohoop #hooper #hooping

A post shared by Eshna Kutty (@eshnakutty) on

Since being shared on October 5, the video has gathered close to 3.9 lakh views. It has also gathered tons of comments from people. Most wrote how they absolutely love Kutty’s smashing dance performance.

“Love, Love, Loveee,” wrote an excited Instagram user. “You are amazing. Makes me wanna cry,” expressed another. “Are you born with hoops ????? Superb” wrote a third along with a heart emoji. “twirl… twist and hoop all the way,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
Rhea Chakraborty walks out of jail after nearly a month
Rhea Chakraborty walks out of jail after nearly a month
Journalist, 3 others on way to Hathras arrested, charged with anti-terror law
Journalist, 3 others on way to Hathras arrested, charged with anti-terror law
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: KKR eye 1st win since 2018 vs CSK
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: KKR eye 1st win since 2018 vs CSK
PM Modi dials Putin, wants to host him as soon as global health crisis wanes
PM Modi dials Putin, wants to host him as soon as global health crisis wanes
Yogendra Yadav, farmers protest near Haryana Deputy CM’s house
Yogendra Yadav, farmers protest near Haryana Deputy CM’s house
Gene editing technique gets two women the Nobel prize for chemistry
Gene editing technique gets two women the Nobel prize for chemistry
Rhea Chakraborty has no criminal antecedents: 5 things Bombay HC said
Rhea Chakraborty has no criminal antecedents: 5 things Bombay HC said
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea ChakrabortyKKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In