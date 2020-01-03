e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / It's Viral / Sea lions chill on a boat like it’s no big deal. Watch

Sea lions chill on a boat like it’s no big deal. Watch

The sea lions also notice they’re being watched but look far too relaxed to do anything about it.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 03, 2020 15:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The short clip shows the sea lions lying comfortably on the boat.
The short clip shows the sea lions lying comfortably on the boat.(Instagram/@fishingjosh)
         

Two sea lions give a whole new dimension to ‘chillin’ like a villain’. A delightful video that’s gone viral shows two sea lions relaxing on a random boat like it’s no big deal. The clip, since being posted, has collected a ton of hilarious reactions after people were left amused by the animals.

The video was posted by ex-professional soccer player Joshua Phillips who spotted the scene off the coast of Olympia, Washington. The short clip shows the sea lions lying comfortably on the boat which seems to sink a little with their weight.

The sea lions also notice they’re being watched but look far too relaxed to do anything about it.

View this post on Instagram

Boats and.... #sealions

A post shared by Joshua Phillips (@fishingjosh) on

Since being shared on December 18, the video has collected over 78,000 views. Several people have posted comments about the video.

“That is awesome... maybe not for the boat owner,” writes an Instagram user. “That’s their boat now,” comments another. “Wow, explain that one to the insurance company. ‘Your boat sank how again?’” posts another.

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
Bail for activist , ex-IPS officer who were jailed for anti-CAA protest
Bail for activist , ex-IPS officer who were jailed for anti-CAA protest
US urges its citizens to ‘depart Iraq immediately’ after Soleimani’s killing
US urges its citizens to ‘depart Iraq immediately’ after Soleimani’s killing
At anti-CAA rally, Mamata Banerjee takes on PM Modi over Pakistan remark
At anti-CAA rally, Mamata Banerjee takes on PM Modi over Pakistan remark
What Iran commander Qasem Soleimani’s killing means for India
What Iran commander Qasem Soleimani’s killing means for India
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
BJP to reach out to 3 crore families to spread awareness over CAA
BJP to reach out to 3 crore families to spread awareness over CAA
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news