Sea lions chill on a boat like it’s no big deal. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 15:23 IST

Two sea lions give a whole new dimension to ‘chillin’ like a villain’. A delightful video that’s gone viral shows two sea lions relaxing on a random boat like it’s no big deal. The clip, since being posted, has collected a ton of hilarious reactions after people were left amused by the animals.

The video was posted by ex-professional soccer player Joshua Phillips who spotted the scene off the coast of Olympia, Washington. The short clip shows the sea lions lying comfortably on the boat which seems to sink a little with their weight.

The sea lions also notice they’re being watched but look far too relaxed to do anything about it.

Since being shared on December 18, the video has collected over 78,000 views. Several people have posted comments about the video.

“That is awesome... maybe not for the boat owner,” writes an Instagram user. “That’s their boat now,” comments another. “Wow, explain that one to the insurance company. ‘Your boat sank how again?’” posts another.

What do you think of the video?