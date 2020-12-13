Several people gathered at this New York street with cameras, reason may leave you surprised

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 19:19 IST

It is safe to say that 2020 was not the easiest year to get through. Yet many persevered in keeping a positive outlook towards it. If you’re one such individual, then here is a Twitter story that may lift your spirits even further. It shows how life is full of positive surprises. Shared by American playwright Warren Leight, the Twitter thread is a must-read.

The story, divided into eight tweets, describes a situation spotted by Leight on a New York street. “Thread: A New York Story --On Sunday, I was walking in West Chelsea, and I saw what looked like a gaggle of paparazzi outside a brownstone,” reads the caption of the first tweet. Pictures are included with each tweet that shows several people, wearing masks and holding cameras, huddled on the sidewalk.

The thread goes on to unravel the reason for all the photographers huddling under a tree. Turns out, the photographers were gathered there to capture a little guest in the city. We won’t spoil the surprise for you. But brace yourselves for a treat:

Thread: A New York Story --On Sunday, I was walking in West Chelsea, and I saw what looked like a gaggle of paparazzi outside a brownstone. 1/8 pic.twitter.com/xhPiGFnU62 — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) December 9, 2020

Shared on December 10, the post has garnered over 78,200 likes along with many comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop praising the situation, others shared their experiences of bird-watching and discovering some really rare and incredible birds.

A red-tailed hawk caught a squirrel right in front of our bay window and came back several days in a row. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vUAd4wNinS — Wendy (@Kaji) December 10, 2020

That’s great! Just did some bird watching in my backyard once my kids go down for a nap. This guy comes to visit at lunchtime and he always goes to the same branch then flies away, in the same direction, each day! I love him. Does anyone know what this bird is called? pic.twitter.com/9zwj4OaqZu — Nancy Elyse (@NancyElyse7) December 10, 2020

Thank you for sharing a happy story!



We have the Western Tanager here in Seattle, Washingtonand throughout the pacific NW! So glad you get to witness the beautiful Western Tanager!



We had a rare visitor here in Seattle: a Snowy Owl! pic.twitter.com/nn10bT9qhK — Lien Titus (@LienTitus) December 10, 2020

Thanks so much for sharing this. Such a terrific NYC story! — Jane deVos (@JanedeVos) December 9, 2020

Why did this make me want to cry. Any small joy in this year has brought me to tears. Oof. — Ashleigh Robertson (@ashleighdiane86) December 10, 2020

What are your thoughts on this thread?