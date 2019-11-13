e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Shashi Tharoor drops a new word, you won’t need a dictionary for this one

Taking to Twitter, the Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor shared a video of himself at an event.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:16 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shashi Tharoor is known for his verbal prowess.
Shashi Tharoor is known for his verbal prowess.(Ht File Photo)
         

Shashi Tharoor is an Indian politician who is known for his wit and verbal prowess. Thanks to social media, every now and then we get glimpses of his rich vocabulary which never fails to create a stir among people. The words he usually use often get people to turn to their dictionaries. However, this time the word he dropped on a student’s request is a powerful one but you won’t have to Google it’s meaning.

Taking to Twitter, the Thiruvananthapuram MP shared a video of himself at an event. In the caption, Tharoor wrote that a student asked him to give them a new word which they can learn, in view of his reputation as a “fount of exotic vocabulary.” To which, he drops a simple but well-thought reply. He says the word for the students to learn is ‘read.’

Here’s the video that details the conversation between the MP and the students. Besides his reply, he also dishes out a piece of advice for the audience.

Since being shared on November 11, the video has captured people’s attention. Till now, it has gathered more than 15,000 likes and close to 4,000 retweets.

His reply and advice to the student mesmerized many and it’s clear from the comments they dropped on the post.

Shashi Tharoor’s advice resonated with many. Are you among them?

tags
top news
New JNU hostel rules, fee hike rolled back. What changes, what does not
New JNU hostel rules, fee hike rolled back. What changes, what does not
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News