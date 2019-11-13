Shashi Tharoor drops a new word, you won’t need a dictionary for this one

it-s-viral

Shashi Tharoor is an Indian politician who is known for his wit and verbal prowess. Thanks to social media, every now and then we get glimpses of his rich vocabulary which never fails to create a stir among people. The words he usually use often get people to turn to their dictionaries. However, this time the word he dropped on a student’s request is a powerful one but you won’t have to Google it’s meaning.

Taking to Twitter, the Thiruvananthapuram MP shared a video of himself at an event. In the caption, Tharoor wrote that a student asked him to give them a new word which they can learn, in view of his reputation as a “fount of exotic vocabulary.” To which, he drops a simple but well-thought reply. He says the word for the students to learn is ‘read.’

Here’s the video that details the conversation between the MP and the students. Besides his reply, he also dishes out a piece of advice for the audience.

My reply to a student who asked me to give him a new word in view of my reputation as a fount of exotic vocabulary: pic.twitter.com/I6mr9DOX6m — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 11, 2019

Since being shared on November 11, the video has captured people’s attention. Till now, it has gathered more than 15,000 likes and close to 4,000 retweets.

His reply and advice to the student mesmerized many and it’s clear from the comments they dropped on the post.

Shashi Tharoor’s advice resonated with many. Are you among them?