e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

Shashi Tharoor, Harsh Goenka take a dig at Delhi’s poor air quality on Twitter

Both Shashi Tharoor and Harsh Goenka shared a similar image on Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:38 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shashi Tharoor and Harsh Goenka’s posts received mixed reactions on Twitter.
Shashi Tharoor and Harsh Goenka’s posts received mixed reactions on Twitter.
         

Delhi is battling with poor air quality since past few days. Though the air quality in Delhi-NCR region has slightly improved on Saturday, pollution levels are still lingering on the ‘severe’ category. While many are complaining about this concerning situation, some are dishing out sarcastic posts on social media – including politician Shashi Tharoor and business tycoon Harsh Goenka.

Both Tharoor and Goenka shared a similar image. The only difference is that in the picture shared by Tharoor an extra line is written in Hindi. Take a look yourself what Shashi Tharoor and Harsh Goenka tweeted:

People dropped all sorts of comments on Shashi Tharoor and Harsh Goenka’s posts. While some supported them, others were not-so-convinced.

“The air quality has started improving. We are expecting further improvement by today [Saturday] evening. A western disturbance is approaching and this would help to flush out more pollutants. The air quality is likely to come down to very poor levels by Sunday,” said a CPCB official.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 13:11 IST

tags
top news
‘Is President in your pocket’: Shiv Sena’s latest barb at ally BJP
‘Is President in your pocket’: Shiv Sena’s latest barb at ally BJP
On Delhi pollution, Angela Merkel makes a ‘good argument’
On Delhi pollution, Angela Merkel makes a ‘good argument’
Two alerts in May warned of WhatsApp being compromised, urged remedial action
Two alerts in May warned of WhatsApp being compromised, urged remedial action
‘BJP-Sena will ultimately come together to form Maharashtra govt’: Pawar
‘BJP-Sena will ultimately come together to form Maharashtra govt’: Pawar
A bomb that wasn’t: Unclaimed bag creates security scare at Delhi airport
A bomb that wasn’t: Unclaimed bag creates security scare at Delhi airport
Treatment of WikiLeaks founder may end up costing his life: UN expert
Treatment of WikiLeaks founder may end up costing his life: UN expert
Delhi T20I: Rohit and Co look to extend winning streak against Bangladesh
Delhi T20I: Rohit and Co look to extend winning streak against Bangladesh
Ahead of polls, Jharkhand CM accuses opposition of misleading tribals
Ahead of polls, Jharkhand CM accuses opposition of misleading tribals
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News