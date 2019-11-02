Shashi Tharoor, Harsh Goenka take a dig at Delhi’s poor air quality on Twitter

it-s-viral

Delhi is battling with poor air quality since past few days. Though the air quality in Delhi-NCR region has slightly improved on Saturday, pollution levels are still lingering on the ‘severe’ category. While many are complaining about this concerning situation, some are dishing out sarcastic posts on social media – including politician Shashi Tharoor and business tycoon Harsh Goenka.

Both Tharoor and Goenka shared a similar image. The only difference is that in the picture shared by Tharoor an extra line is written in Hindi. Take a look yourself what Shashi Tharoor and Harsh Goenka tweeted:

People dropped all sorts of comments on Shashi Tharoor and Harsh Goenka’s posts. While some supported them, others were not-so-convinced.

“The air quality has started improving. We are expecting further improvement by today [Saturday] evening. A western disturbance is approaching and this would help to flush out more pollutants. The air quality is likely to come down to very poor levels by Sunday,” said a CPCB official.

