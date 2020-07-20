She danced to welcome her sister home after she beat Covid-19. Their celebration is viral

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 21:01 IST

At a time when the world remains uncertain and fearful about the ongoing pandemic, stories of people beating the virus and returning home bring hope to many. This story involving two sisters is among those and chances are it’ll make you beam with happiness.

A video circulating online shows a woman returning home after successfully beating Covid-19. Her family is out to welcome her but her sister has something special planned.

As the young woman walks towards her home, her sister plays the song Tai Tai Phish from the film Chillar Party and dances to celebrate her return. What’s more adorable is that eventually both sisters dance together.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra is among those who have shared the happy video. “Just loved the #SistersDuet!” he wrote while sharing the video. “A worthy welcome of Elder Sis, returned after defeating #CoronaVirus. No Pandemic can reduce a nanometer of smile, of any family that cherishes such warmth, love & energy,” he added.

Watch the special video below:

Just Loved the #SistersDuet!❤️

A worthy welcome of Elder Sis, returned after defeating #CoronaVirus.



No Pandemic can reduce a nanometer of smile, of any family that cherishes such Warmth, Love & Energy. pic.twitter.com/cTkUGT8RPw — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) July 19, 2020

Shared on July 19, the video has collected over 2,200 like and more than 400 retweets - and counting. Several people have posted some wonderful comments about this celebratory dance and special welcome.

“I don’t remember the last time I danced with so much happiness... it’s a treat to watch them,” shares a Twitter user. “This celebration is must for every fighter to boost their positivity,” writes another. “The spirit is amazing,” posts a third. “Great celebration, loved lot, welcome back home,” adds a fourth.

Earlier this month, Mumbai Police shared a video to show a policeman receiving a hero’s welcome when he joined duty back after beating Covid-19. Mumbai Police tweeted that the policeman is a #COVIDConqueror.