Mumbai cop joins duty after beating Covid-19, receives hero's welcome. Watch

Mumbai cop joins duty after beating Covid-19, receives hero’s welcome. Watch

Mumbai Police tweeted that policeman is a #COVIDConqueror who had returned to duty after beating coronavirus.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 13:50 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the policeman receiving a hero’s welcome.
The image shows the policeman receiving a hero’s welcome. (Twitter/Mumbai Police)
         

“Welcome back, hero!” is what Mumbai Police tweeted while sharing a video of one of their brave officials who returned back to duty after beating coronavirus. A member of the Kurla Police Station, the video shows the cop walking inside the office premise as his colleagues and other people cheerfully clap for him. They also shower flower petals to give him a hero’s welcome.

The department wrote that he is a #COVIDConqueror who returned to duty after beating the virus to serve the city they love most.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has already gathered over 32,000 views – and counting. From praising the cop’s bravery to lauding the police department, people shared varied comments on the post. There were also a few who wished the cop a happy life ahead.

“Welcome back sir. You guys are heroes for me,” wrote a Twitter user. “Let there be many more who come back home soon,” wished another. “Good to see that our heroes are coming back to the duty. Thank you for the service sir. A big salute,” expressed another. “Welcome back solider,” tweeted a fourth.

A few days ago, the department shared another video which details a similar tale of survival. They shared the story of one of their officials and his family – his wife and two kids. All the four members of the family tested positive for coronavirus, thankfully, they got cured and returned home.

