e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / She went viral as ‘the subway singer’. Her performance on Ellen is giving Twitter the chills

She went viral as ‘the subway singer’. Her performance on Ellen is giving Twitter the chills

Charlotte Awbery got an invite from Ellen DeGeneres to appear on her show. Now, Awbery’s Ellen performance is going viral.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 27, 2020 18:49 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Charlotte Awbery, a professional wedding singer, became an overnight star.
Charlotte Awbery, a professional wedding singer, became an overnight star.(Screengrab)
         

Until a few days ago, Charlotte Awbery was a typical Londoner minding the gap of her own business between the train and the platform, trying to catch the Tube when comedian Kevin Freshwater asked her to ‘finish the lyrics’ of Lady Gaga’s Oscar-winning song Shallow. And suddenly, a star was born. Since then, Charlotte Awbery has taken the Internet by storm. Many wished for a longer performance by Awbery and thanks to Ellen, the wish has been granted. Awbery recently appeared on The Ellen Show and a video of her performance has stunned netizens.

It was this video by Kevin Freshwater that catapulted Charlotte Awbery into viral fame:

Yeah, we felt it too…

via GIPHY

Awbery, a professional wedding singer, became an overnight star. And even got an invite from Ellen DeGeneres to appear on her show. Now, Awbery’s Ellen performance is going viral. What’s more, she got some wonderful gifts on the show too.

So not only is Awbery’s Instagram following increasing, she now has a free year-long travel tube pass and £10,000 (approximately Rs 9.2 lakh).

Meanwhile, here are some of Twitter’s most wholesome reactions to the wedding singer’s rise to fame:

This isn’t the first time a singer has been discovered on the subway. In October 2019, Emily Zamourka, 52, also went crazy viral all over the Internet after singing opera in the Los Angeles metro.

tags
top news
Police sets up two Crime Branch special teams to probe north-east Delhi riots
Police sets up two Crime Branch special teams to probe north-east Delhi riots
‘Inaccurate, selective and misleading’: India chides OIC for Delhi riots comments
‘Inaccurate, selective and misleading’: India chides OIC for Delhi riots comments
‘If found guilty, spare no one’: Arvind Kejriwal on row over Tahir Hussain
‘If found guilty, spare no one’: Arvind Kejriwal on row over Tahir Hussain
For friend Pakistan, China to send 1,00,000 ducks to stave off locust swarm
For friend Pakistan, China to send 1,00,000 ducks to stave off locust swarm
5G smartphones are now available in India, but what’s the point?
5G smartphones are now available in India, but what’s the point?
Golden Langurs disappear from Umananda Temple
Golden Langurs disappear from Umananda Temple
All that glitters is not gold -Spotlight on captain Kohli in SENA countries
All that glitters is not gold -Spotlight on captain Kohli in SENA countries
Triumph Tiger 900 range slated for April 2020 launch in India
Triumph Tiger 900 range slated for April 2020 launch in India
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news