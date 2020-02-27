She went viral as ‘the subway singer’. Her performance on Ellen is giving Twitter the chills

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 18:49 IST

Until a few days ago, Charlotte Awbery was a typical Londoner minding the gap of her own business between the train and the platform, trying to catch the Tube when comedian Kevin Freshwater asked her to ‘finish the lyrics’ of Lady Gaga’s Oscar-winning song Shallow. And suddenly, a star was born. Since then, Charlotte Awbery has taken the Internet by storm. Many wished for a longer performance by Awbery and thanks to Ellen, the wish has been granted. Awbery recently appeared on The Ellen Show and a video of her performance has stunned netizens.

It was this video by Kevin Freshwater that catapulted Charlotte Awbery into viral fame:

Yeah, we felt it too…

via GIPHY

Awbery, a professional wedding singer, became an overnight star. And even got an invite from Ellen DeGeneres to appear on her show. Now, Awbery’s Ellen performance is going viral. What’s more, she got some wonderful gifts on the show too.

.@CharlotteAwbery sang Shallow in a subway station and on my show. More than 60 million views later she’s officially off the deep end. pic.twitter.com/WIsTj5LJxj — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 26, 2020

So not only is Awbery’s Instagram following increasing, she now has a free year-long travel tube pass and £10,000 (approximately Rs 9.2 lakh).

Meanwhile, here are some of Twitter’s most wholesome reactions to the wedding singer’s rise to fame:

The subway singer, Charlotte, better get some kinda record deal. Take advantage of the moment! — Jaron (@TheRealJaron) February 27, 2020

Two days ago the subway singer had only a couple thousand people following her, now she has over 380k followers.. life is just a stroke of luck 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Wallflower 🌼 (@_SalmaAhmad) February 23, 2020

SOMEBODY SIGN THIS WOMAN NOWWWW — Nick ✨🏳️‍🌈✨ (@nickyonce13) February 18, 2020

I love how this viral subway singer already has a fanbase on twitter 🤣 Y’all are fast — Ale 💮 (@debajodelaluna_) February 20, 2020

This isn’t the first time a singer has been discovered on the subway. In October 2019, Emily Zamourka, 52, also went crazy viral all over the Internet after singing opera in the Los Angeles metro.