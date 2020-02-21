e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Shilpa Shetty to Kunal Kapur, here’s how celebs are taking part in TikTok’s panipuri challenge

Shilpa Shetty to Kunal Kapur, here’s how celebs are taking part in TikTok’s panipuri challenge

The challenge invites people to record themselves eating different kinds of panipuri.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 21, 2020 20:41 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra taking part in TikTok’s panipuri challenge.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra taking part in TikTok’s panipuri challenge. (TikTok/Shilpa Shetty)
         

Be it actress Shilpa Shetty or chef Kunal Kapur, the celebrity TikTok users never fail to take part in the fun challenges that the platform dishes out. Case in point, the recent panipuri challenge has created quite a stir on the platform.

The challenge invites people to record themselves eating different kinds of panipuri and then share the video online. Expectedly, people obliged and dished out all sorts of clips using the hashtag #panipuri.

Shilpa Shetty, the Bollywood actress who recently became mother to a baby girl, shared a video with her husband. In the clip, she and her husband competes with each other and tries to be the first to finish a plate of the snack.

@theshilpashetty

#panipuri challenge main jeeti therajkundra 🤣🌶 to be continued... watch Part 2 at 5pm #fyp

♬ original sound - theshilpashetty

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur gave his own twists to the challenge. He posted a video of panipuri being prepared and also shared interesting historical snippet about the food item.

@chefkunal

#panipuri #dahipuri #chaat #tiktokfoodie #desifood #kunalkapurrecipes #quickbite #chefkunal #streetfood #golgappe #gupchup

♬ THODI JAGAH - ARIJIT SINGH

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor wasn’t far behind in showing his version of panipuri video. What did he share? Take a look yourself:

@chefsanjeevkapoor

3 flavours of #panipuri- hing jeera, the classic and lasoon mirch! Try kijiye aur bataiye which one is your favourite! #tiktokfoodie #sanjeevkapoor

♬ original sound - Sanjeev Kapoor

Stand-up comedian and television celebrity Bharti Singh also dropped a video. It’s absolutely relatable and hilarious.

@bhartifrozen

#laughterwithqueen #paanipurilovers ❤️#spicy🥰🥰🍻tiktok_india haarsh003 ishikaarora90

♬ original sound - komalnakrani30

Which video you liked the most?

