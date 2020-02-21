Shilpa Shetty to Kunal Kapur, here’s how celebs are taking part in TikTok’s panipuri challenge

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 20:41 IST

Be it actress Shilpa Shetty or chef Kunal Kapur, the celebrity TikTok users never fail to take part in the fun challenges that the platform dishes out. Case in point, the recent panipuri challenge has created quite a stir on the platform.

The challenge invites people to record themselves eating different kinds of panipuri and then share the video online. Expectedly, people obliged and dished out all sorts of clips using the hashtag #panipuri.

Shilpa Shetty, the Bollywood actress who recently became mother to a baby girl, shared a video with her husband. In the clip, she and her husband competes with each other and tries to be the first to finish a plate of the snack.

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur gave his own twists to the challenge. He posted a video of panipuri being prepared and also shared interesting historical snippet about the food item.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor wasn’t far behind in showing his version of panipuri video. What did he share? Take a look yourself:

Stand-up comedian and television celebrity Bharti Singh also dropped a video. It’s absolutely relatable and hilarious.

Which video you liked the most?