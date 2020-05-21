Sky turns purple-pink in Bhubaneswar after Cyclone Amphan, people tweet pics

it-s-viral

Updated: May 21, 2020 15:45 IST

Cyclone Amphan, packed with gusting winds and torrential rain, roared into West Bengal and Odisha yesterday. It wreaked havoc in the regions, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Amid these, however, there are some images from Bhubaneswar which are now going viral. The images show purple-pink skies across Bhubaneswar, Odisha after the cyclone passed through the city. Several people are sharing these images with a motivating note that even the most terrifying of times cannot crush the human spirit.

“My city is an example that we bloom with grace no matter how stormy the times be. The evening sky!” wrote a Twitter user and shared a glimpse of the sky.

My city is an example that we bloom with grace no matter how stormy the times be. 🙂



The evening sky! ❤#Bhubaneswar #Amphan @BBSRBuzz pic.twitter.com/uFq5xAqSuj — Naimisha (@SpeakNaimisha) May 20, 2020

Several others also shared images from different areas of the city and they show the beautiful face of nature post the scary one.

“Bhubaneswar skies be the best. Cyclone Amphan gone forever,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing this image:

Bhubaneswar Skies be the best. Cyclone Amphan gone forever. pic.twitter.com/g0bkWQuuCv — Debadutta Samal (@6times6times) May 20, 2020

“Purple sky makes everything seem magical. This bliss is sprinkled by our almighty after the cyclone passed,” wrote yet another.

Check out what people tweeted:

Barrelling in from the Bay of Bengal, Amphan entered through northern Odisha before ripping through West Bengal. It’s the strongest cyclone to have originated from the Bay of Bengal in decades.

NDRF teams are working to ensure all possible assistance to people in the areas affected by the cyclone.