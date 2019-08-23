Sleeping kid hears Baby Shark, wakes up and dances. Clip wins Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:08 IST

Remember the peppy song Baby Shark? Yes, the Pink Fong song that gained huge popularity among people when released in 2016. In fact, it created a craze among people and they flooded the Internet with different versions of the song. Turns out, even after years, the song can still create a stir among people. And, the reaction of a kid on listening to this song proves the same.

However, before dropping the clip, why not take a look at original video – in case, you need to refresh your memory.

The video, shared by a Twitter user, shows a little boy sleeping in the back seat of a car with the song playing in the background. A few seconds into the video, when the song’s catchphrase “baby shark doo doo doo doo” starts playing, the kid wakes up and starts grooving to its tune.

Since being shared on August 19, the post has managed to gather more than 7.7 million views – and counting. Additionally, it has also amassed over 4,74,000 likes and about 1,90,000 retweets.

true fan of baby shark pic.twitter.com/uD6EX2v1Pa — Adriana 🌸 (@Adriana_Derath) August 18, 2019

People dropped different kinds of comments on the clip. There were also some who found the video to be “cute” and “adorable.”

“That’s magic,” wrote a Twitter user. “I’m convinced this song has hypnotized them somehow,” commented another. “My daughter when she was 3 months old until now 1 year old if she cried, and I make her watch baby shark, suddenly she will calm down in 1 second,” another tweeple shared an experience.

Here’s how others reacted:

So adorable omg — Christian Paz (@paz1124) August 20, 2019

🤣🤣 — Joe Connelly (@JoeBhoy83) August 19, 2019

The cute is strong with this one! — The EmperorRodstantine (@SIGIAM6) August 19, 2019

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 14:56 IST