e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Small doggo rescues big stick from a puzzling obstacle. Watch adorable video

Small doggo rescues big stick from a puzzling obstacle. Watch adorable video

This doggo’s obsession with sticks may remind you of the squirrel from Ice Age.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 06, 2020 14:39 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The little pooch refuses to give up on his stick and tries to rescue it.
The little pooch refuses to give up on his stick and tries to rescue it.(Instagram/@boscoandhisbigstick)
         

Most of us have a particular thing that we are attached to without any logical explanation. For this small doggo, that obsession is about big sticks. Bosco, the dachshund loves sticks so much that he just can’t have enough of it. Wagging his tiny tail, Bosco has now made netizens gush over his cuteness thanks to this adorable video. Chances are that you will also become a fan of Bosco after watching it.

Posted on his official Instagram page, the clip shows Bosco, excitedly running along a path strewn with leaves, with a huge stick in his mouth. But an unwanted obstacle blocks Bosco’s path as his stick gets stuck in between two branches.

The little pooch refuses to give up on his stick and tries to rescue it in various attempts as cheers from his human can be heard in the background. In the end, Bosco successfully frees his stick with his presence of mind.

The clip may remind you of one sprightly squirrel from the movie Ice Age, who never let go of his precious acorn come what may.

Check out the video and judge for yourself:

View this post on Instagram

Escape room forest edition! How quickly can I get through?! 🌿🌳

A post shared by Bosco (@boscoandhisbigstick) on

The clip has garnered over 32,000 views since being shared. While some couldn’t stop praising the little doggo’s intelligence, others were left gushing at the handsome good boi.

“Such a clever boy!” comments an Instagram user. “Smart boi on his way to steal your heart,” says another.

“Cutest video I’ve seen in a while,” says a third.

What do you think of this large stick carrying smol boi?

tags
top news
Before PLA took a step back, a 2-hr-long video call between NSA Doval and China’s Wang Yi
Before PLA took a step back, a 2-hr-long video call between NSA Doval and China’s Wang Yi
‘Progress on frontline troops to disengage’: China on talks with India
‘Progress on frontline troops to disengage’: China on talks with India
‘Uttam Pradesh’ now soaked in blood of policemen: Sena targets Yogi’s govt
‘Uttam Pradesh’ now soaked in blood of policemen: Sena targets Yogi’s govt
‘Damning if true’: Top cop on Kanpur policeman’s report about colleague
‘Damning if true’: Top cop on Kanpur policeman’s report about colleague
Taiwan says Dalai Lama welcome to visit, a trip that would infuriate China
Taiwan says Dalai Lama welcome to visit, a trip that would infuriate China
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bhansali records statement with Mumbai cops
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bhansali records statement with Mumbai cops
‘No cure for misconceptions’: Aakash Chopra on Afridi’s remarks
‘No cure for misconceptions’: Aakash Chopra on Afridi’s remarks
‘Cost me a lot’: Sona Mohapatra on calling out Anu Malik, Salman Khan
‘Cost me a lot’: Sona Mohapatra on calling out Anu Malik, Salman Khan
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyChennai LockdownSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In