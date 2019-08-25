‘Smart’ duck retrieves kid’s footwear that fell down a slope, video surprises people

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:21 IST

How often do we come across something that leaves us completely speechless? There are only a few times and Myla Aguila recently encountered one. And, the incident that left her speechless involves a duck, a kid, and one piece of footwear.

Aguila took to Facebook to share her experience along with the video of the surprising incident and there is a chance it will amaze you too.

While crossing a village near her home, Aguila saw a young boy sitting atop a small hill road. He was facing a little problem as one of his flip-flops fell down the slope. However, someone decided to help out the boy and that’s the strange part of the video. The boy’s saviour turned out to be a duck.

In the video – a very unusual one to say the least – the bird picks up the slipper and climbs up the slope towards the boy. Though it fails initially, after a few tries it finally manages to accomplish the mission.

Shared on August 15, the clip has amassed over 52,000 views – and still counting. Additionally, it has also managed to gather nearly 9,000 shares, over 6,000 reactions, and about 1,000 comments.

Take a look at the video that astonished many:

Though originally shared by Aguila, the video is now going all kinds of viral and people are sharing it across various social media platforms. There were many who called the duck a “smart” creature. Some even expressed their reactions by calling the bird “amazing.”

“Amazing creature,” wrote a Facebook user. “Congratulation Mother duck...amazing...it’s so nice..,” wrote another. “It’s a nice duck!” wrote a third. “Really like this,” commented another.

What do you think of this video?

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 11:59 IST