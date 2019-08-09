All hands on duck! Drivers stop to let dozens of ducks cross a road

it-s-viral

Aug 09, 2019

Dozens of ducklings have made a bid to create the world’s cutest traffic jam in a Maine city. Even “Make Way for Ducklings” author Robert McCloskey couldn’t have envisioned a scene like the one in Biddeford on Wednesday morning.

Biddeford resident Karen Ramunno captured the scene on video as a mother duck guided 45 ducklings across a five-lane road. The mother duck shepherded the babies across in two waves, one of 22 and another of 23. WCSH-TV reports the impromptu duckling parade brought traffic to a standstill in both directions. All made it across safely.

The video was also shared on Facebook by Ramunno.

Many were excited about this unusual traffic jam video. “Aww this started my day off with a much needed smile love that there are many animal lovers in our world we have ducks with babies in our back yard and it’s just so great watching them,” wrote a Facebook user. “Awesome! There are so many,” commented another.

The adult duck was not likely the parent to all the young. One possible explanation for the abnormally large brood is that some bird species will group fledglings together to make it easier to care for them.

Previously, a similar video showing ducks causing traffic jam in Kerala went viral too.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 13:21 IST