TGIF: Ducks bring traffic to a standstill in Kerala. Watch adorable video

It’s Friday and that means the weekend is almost here. And how better to celebrate than this adorable video captured in Kerala. Normally, when one is stuck in traffic or even watches a video that shows one, it can leave one irritated and angry. This video, however, will definitely put a smile on your face. It shows a flock of ducks causing a short traffic jam on a road and the visuals are just too adorable.

The video shows vehicles waiting on an otherwise busy narrow road as the flock of hundreds of ducks moves across the road. What’s wonderful to see is how the flock moves together in a perfectly coordinated manner. Watch:

Posted just yesterday, the video has collected over 3,000 ‘likes’ and more than 800 retweets - and still counting. People have posted several comments on the video. Many have said they wouldn’t mind being stuck in a jam like this one.

“They know the rules. Far more disciplined than us humans,” says one Facebook user. “That’s why Kerala is God’s own country. Lovely... love to switch off my vehicle in such situation,” says another.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 13:26 IST