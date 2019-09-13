Smriti Irani’s reason for being thankful is hilarious. Seen her Insta post?

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 13:18 IST

She’s the Queen of Instagram - there, we said it. Union Minister Smriti Irani is known sharing the most hilarious and relatable posts on the photo sharing app. From taking on Monday blues with memes to jokes she cracks on herself, her Instagram followers are left laughing out loud with new update. Her recent post is yet another example of her incredible sense of humour.

In a post shared last evening, Irani shared a picture of herself laughing. Her post complementing the photo explains what exactly makes her thankful.

Since being shared last evening, Irani’s post has collected over 43,000 likes. Several people have posted comments on the post.

“Captions are always on point,” says an Instagram user. “Meme goddess,” says another.

Some have also the picture to describe what bring that a huge a smile on their face.

“When you are granted a day leave from office,” says an Instagram user. “Me when mumma scolds my sis instead of me,” says another.

What do you think of Smriti Irani’s post?

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 12:35 IST