Home / It's Viral / Smriti Irani wishes happy anniversary to parents, her witty caption sparks laughter

Smriti Irani wishes happy anniversary to parents, her witty caption sparks laughter

“Happy Anniversary Ma Papa,” Smriti Irani started the post’s caption by wishing her parents.

it-s-viral Updated: May 12, 2020 17:04 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Smriti Irani shared a throwback image on her parent’s marriage anniversary.
Smriti Irani shared a throwback image on her parent’s marriage anniversary. (Instagram/smritiiraniofficial)
         

Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram to wish happy anniversary to her parents. She shared a throwback black and white image of her parents where the duo can be seen sitting with garlands around their necks. Though a sweet image, the post took a witty turn because of what Irani wrote in the caption.

“Happy Anniversary Ma Papa,” Irani started the post’s caption by wishing her parents. Then she wittily added, “45 years ago two explosive people came together and subsequently gave the world a peaceful creature like me.”

Since being shared about 4 hours ago, the post quickly grabbed people’s attention and till now, has gathered over 36,000 likes. Tons of comments flooded the post and people dropped all sorts of reactions. Several people just wrote “Happy anniversary.”

“Greetings to your parents and the ‘peaceful’ creature,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hahaha, your caption though!” wrote another. “Am sure! The quietest of them all!!” wrote another along with a laughing out loud emoji.

What do you think of Smriti Irani’s post?

