Snake creates panic in Agra shoe factory

Workers in a shoe manufacturing unit in Agra panicked as a long snake was seen sneaking into a store room on Monday.

The nearly six-foot rat snake inside the store of Avani International Pvt. Ltd, a shoe manufacturing company located on National Highway 2 (Agra - Mathura Highway). The snake was rescued by the Wildlife SOS rapid response team and later released back in its natural habitat.

Ramveer Singh, Store Supervisor, said, “Our staff was shocked to find such a big snake and immediately informed the administration. As Wildlife SOS is located close to the factory, their number is on our emergency contact list and their team was prompt with the rescue.”

A team of two trained snake rescuers from the NGO was immediately dispatched to the location. It took nearly 30 minutes for the team to safely extricate the distressed reptile and transfer it in a transport carrier.

Baiju Raj M.V, Director Conservation Projects, Wildlife SOS, said, “We are thankful to the staff for considering the well-being of the reptile and contacting Wildlife SOS. Although non-venomous, the rat snake is quick and easily excitable, and may bite if threatened. Therefore our team had to be cautious while approaching the snake as they wanted to avoid cornering or alarming it.”

