Someone used a vacuum cleaner to remove extra pepper from poached egg. Then this happened

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 20:33 IST

Some food dishes just taste better with a pinch of black pepper on them. However, hitting that sweet spot of the perfect amount is not as easy it sounds. So what do you do when you end up putting an excess amount on your plate? Try to scoop up the excess using a spoon or maybe with your hand, of course. Well, this video also shows someone trying to remove excess black pepper from their poached egg. However, they use an extremely unusual device to get the job done – a vacuum cleaner.

Shared on Twitter, what has now made the clip a laughter fest is how that endeavour ends. Chances are the clip will leave you laughing out loud too.

The video starts with the person using a vacuum cleaner to suck out the excess pepper sprinkled on top of a poached egg and they do so quite skillfully, at first. But just when they’re almost done with the task, this happens:

Added too much pepper 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3AQUSt5Jun — Sgujana 🧃 (@shange033) July 20, 2020

With close to 6.3 million views – and counting – the video has prompted people to share all sorts of comments. Additionally, the post has also amassed more than 4.4 lakh likes and about 1.4 lakh comments.

From sharing memes to giving advice to laughing out loud, people shared various comments on the post.

“You can take a long slice of cucumber or slice of tomato or any salad veggie to wipe off that extra pepper. If you would have placed a sieve or net on the nozzle of the vacuum cleaner, you could have saved it. Funny video though,” wrote a Twitter user. “Went from saying this is visionary to dumb in like a 5 sec,” joked another.

Expressing their reaction, this is what another Twitter user shared:

Another suggested a method they claimed they’ve tried:

Hold the egg on your hand, gently tilt your hand down, turn on your water at a slow speed, and the water will just rinse off the spice. I’ve done it like 8 times. — gracelinroses (@gracelinroses) July 21, 2020

Check out some of the other reactions:

@karyieeee I laugh until stomachache — Jia (@Bearbrickjia) July 22, 2020

Why did he think this was a good idea 😂😂 — J_Tizzle007 (@J_Tizzle0812) July 22, 2020

“I saw this the other day. I died! This was legit a good idea until he reached the center,” commented a Twitter user. “Can’t stop laughing,” commented another. We understand if the case is same with you too.

Another individual just wrote, “ouch” and many conveyed the same expression.

What do you think of the video?