e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Space humour: Moon ‘photobombs’ the Sun, NASA tweets. Seen it yet?

Space humour: Moon ‘photobombs’ the Sun, NASA tweets. Seen it yet?

“On Oct. 16, our Solar Dynamics Observatory saw a lunar transit in space when the Moon passed through the satellite’s view of the Sun.,” reads a part of the tweet.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 08:37 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NASA’s post prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
NASA’s post prompted people to share all sorts of comments. (Twitter/@NASASun)
         

Are you someone who often finds yourself searching for different content related to the Earth, Moon and far far beyond? Then this tweet by NASA may just be tailor-made for you. Even if you’re not a space enthusiast, this share may just make you say “wow.” It’s a GIF showing the Moon “photobombing” the Sun.

The post was shared on NASA Sun and Space Twitter profile a few days ago. “On Oct. 16, our Solar Dynamics Observatory saw a lunar transit in space when the Moon passed through the satellite’s view of the Sun. The transit lasted about 50 minutes, with the Moon covering about 44% of the Sun at peak,” they wrote while sharing the GIF. The post is complete with a link which further explained the occurrence in details.

The share was also reposted by NASA’s official Twitter account about Earth’s Moon. They simply wrote “photobomb” and retweeted the post.

Since being shared, the post has received tons of likes and comments from people.

“Moon said Sun you are not taking my light,” jokingly wrote a Twitter user. “I imagined the moon laughing as it did this. Hahahaha!” commented another. “Space humour,” shared a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the share?

Also Read | Sounds of space: Video by NASA shows how cosmic sights can be experienced through other senses

tags
top news
Anti-tank missile with 10km range to be tested in 2 months
Anti-tank missile with 10km range to be tested in 2 months
Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?
Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?
PM Narendra Modi to address Bengal on Durga Puja as BJP gets into poll mode
PM Narendra Modi to address Bengal on Durga Puja as BJP gets into poll mode
Covid-19 vaccine: Is death of volunteer a roadblock for Astrazeneca?
Covid-19 vaccine: Is death of volunteer a roadblock for Astrazeneca?
Caution in the air as Durga Puja begins with symbolic rituals in Delhi
Caution in the air as Durga Puja begins with symbolic rituals in Delhi
INS Kavaratti to be commissioned today: All you need to know
INS Kavaratti to be commissioned today: All you need to know
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
IPL 2020: Bravo leaves message for CSK fans after being ruled out
IPL 2020: Bravo leaves message for CSK fans after being ruled out
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In