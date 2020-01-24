e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / ‘Spider-Man’ performs bhangra, ‘amazing moves’ wow people. Watch

‘Spider-Man’ performs bhangra, ‘amazing moves’ wow people. Watch

In the video, people are seen dressed up as various cartoon characters – Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Spider-Man.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 24, 2020 14:56 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The TikTok video of dancing ‘Spider-Man’ created a stir again after being shared on Facebook.
The TikTok video of dancing ‘Spider-Man’ created a stir again after being shared on Facebook. (TikTok/@op_tiktok_videos)
         

TikTok videos often turn out to be an amazing source of entertainment for many. Case in point, a clip shared back in December is again winning people’s hearts after it was recently posted on Facebook.

In the video, people are seen dressed up as various cartoon characters – Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Spider-Man. And, they are dancing to the beat of drums. A few seconds into the video, the ‘Spider-Man’ picks the pace of the dance and performs bhangra, showcasing amazing moves.

Take a look at the TikTok post:

@op_tiktok_videos

Spiderman Ke Bhangre Check Karo Sirf 😂😂😂😂😂😂#like #bhangra #foryoupage #crew07 #op_tiktok_videos #share #1million #duet #like #1millionaudition

♬ original sound - Ahmed Ali

The same video was also shared on Facebook by a page named “Memes Memes”. On both the platforms, people had a lot to say about the person’s dance moves. Mostly, they couldn’t stop praising the person.

“Amazing dance movies,” wrote a Facebook user. “By the way...nice thumka moves and all I can see is a desi Spider-Man spreading happiness & kids enjoying the music,” wrote another. “Spiderman chilling with Disney after getting back in MCU,” joked a third.

“Nice one,” wrote a Tiktok user. “It’s so funny but nice too,” commented another. “Awesome Spider-Man,” wrote a third.

What do you think of ‘Spider-Man’s’ bhangra?

Also Read | ‘Avengers’ dance to Hindi song Disco Deewane, hilarious video prompts response from Karan Johar

tags
top news
2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai
2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai
IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: Iyer-Pandey stand puts India on top in chase
IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: Iyer-Pandey stand puts India on top in chase
China shuts down 13 cities, to close section of Great Wall
China shuts down 13 cities, to close section of Great Wall
Kejriwal explains economics behind freebies to take on Opposition
Kejriwal explains economics behind freebies to take on Opposition
The Forgotten Army review: Kabir Khan’s Amazon show is a forgettable fiasco
The Forgotten Army review: Kabir Khan’s Amazon show is a forgettable fiasco
The shifting dynamics of Centre-state relationship
The shifting dynamics of Centre-state relationship
Raina gives clarity on Dhoni’s comeback plans ahead of IPL
Raina gives clarity on Dhoni’s comeback plans ahead of IPL
HP Police Constable result 2019 declared
HP Police Constable result 2019 declared
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news