‘Spider-Man’ performs bhangra, ‘amazing moves’ wow people. Watch
In the video, people are seen dressed up as various cartoon characters – Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Spider-Man.it-s-viral Updated: Jan 24, 2020 14:56 IST
TikTok videos often turn out to be an amazing source of entertainment for many. Case in point, a clip shared back in December is again winning people’s hearts after it was recently posted on Facebook.
In the video, people are seen dressed up as various cartoon characters – Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Spider-Man. And, they are dancing to the beat of drums. A few seconds into the video, the ‘Spider-Man’ picks the pace of the dance and performs bhangra, showcasing amazing moves.
Take a look at the TikTok post:
Spiderman Ke Bhangre Check Karo Sirf 😂😂😂😂😂😂#like #bhangra #foryoupage #crew07 #op_tiktok_videos #share #1million #duet #like #1millionaudition♬ original sound - Ahmed Ali
The same video was also shared on Facebook by a page named “Memes Memes”. On both the platforms, people had a lot to say about the person’s dance moves. Mostly, they couldn’t stop praising the person.
“Amazing dance movies,” wrote a Facebook user. “By the way...nice thumka moves and all I can see is a desi Spider-Man spreading happiness & kids enjoying the music,” wrote another. “Spiderman chilling with Disney after getting back in MCU,” joked a third.
“Nice one,” wrote a Tiktok user. “It’s so funny but nice too,” commented another. “Awesome Spider-Man,” wrote a third.
What do you think of ‘Spider-Man’s’ bhangra?
