‘Spider-Man’ performs bhangra, ‘amazing moves’ wow people. Watch

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 14:56 IST

TikTok videos often turn out to be an amazing source of entertainment for many. Case in point, a clip shared back in December is again winning people’s hearts after it was recently posted on Facebook.

In the video, people are seen dressed up as various cartoon characters – Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Spider-Man. And, they are dancing to the beat of drums. A few seconds into the video, the ‘Spider-Man’ picks the pace of the dance and performs bhangra, showcasing amazing moves.

The same video was also shared on Facebook by a page named “Memes Memes”. On both the platforms, people had a lot to say about the person’s dance moves. Mostly, they couldn’t stop praising the person.

“Amazing dance movies,” wrote a Facebook user. “By the way...nice thumka moves and all I can see is a desi Spider-Man spreading happiness & kids enjoying the music,” wrote another. “Spiderman chilling with Disney after getting back in MCU,” joked a third.

“Nice one,” wrote a Tiktok user. “It’s so funny but nice too,” commented another. “Awesome Spider-Man,” wrote a third.

What do you think of ‘Spider-Man’s’ bhangra?

