Spotted in Ludhiana: A bike that doubles as a car. What would you name it?

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:03 IST

You’ve probably seen various kinds of modified cars with different features. However, have you ever come across this one apparently seen on the streets of Ludhiana? A video posted on Twitter shows this hat-ke bike-cum-car and chances are it’ll leave you amused.

The video posted by Twitter user @desimojito shows a bike with two side seats in the front. A man can seen using a steering wheel to manoeuvre the vehicle while another man sits beside him. A closer look at the vehicle shows its gear and pedals. The front of the vehicle is made to resemble a jeep.

The video goes on to show the man recording the clip stopping the men and asking him about the innovative vehicle. The man explains that it is his own creation and that he would look at adding more features to it soon. Take a look:

India has got talent. Made in Ludhiana pic.twitter.com/wsYOI7VhHs — Le desi mojito 😍 (@desimojito) October 31, 2019

The clip, since being shared earlier today, has collected over 1,500 likes and more than 600 retweets along with a ton of interesting reactions.

“Inko helmet pehana chahiye ya seat belt (should they be wearing helmets or seat belts),” asks a Twitter user. “We have real talent in this country. Jai ho,” says another. “No doubt on talent but it is not legal,” says another not unlike others pointing at the dangers of driving a vehicle like this. A few have also tagged business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is known for sharing videos such as these on his Twitter handle.

What do you think of the video and the vehicle?

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 16:03 IST