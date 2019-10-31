e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

Spotted in Ludhiana: A bike that doubles as a car. What would you name it?

“Inko helmet pehana chahiye ya seat belt (should they be wearing helmets or seat belts),” asks a Twitter user.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video shows a bike with two side seats in the front.
The video shows a bike with two side seats in the front.(Twitter/@desimojito)
         

You’ve probably seen various kinds of modified cars with different features. However, have you ever come across this one apparently seen on the streets of Ludhiana? A video posted on Twitter shows this hat-ke bike-cum-car and chances are it’ll leave you amused.

The video posted by Twitter user @desimojito shows a bike with two side seats in the front. A man can seen using a steering wheel to manoeuvre the vehicle while another man sits beside him. A closer look at the vehicle shows its gear and pedals. The front of the vehicle is made to resemble a jeep.

The video goes on to show the man recording the clip stopping the men and asking him about the innovative vehicle. The man explains that it is his own creation and that he would look at adding more features to it soon. Take a look:

The clip, since being shared earlier today, has collected over 1,500 likes and more than 600 retweets along with a ton of interesting reactions.

Inko helmet pehana chahiye ya seat belt (should they be wearing helmets or seat belts),” asks a Twitter user. “We have real talent in this country. Jai ho,” says another. “No doubt on talent but it is not legal,” says another not unlike others pointing at the dangers of driving a vehicle like this. A few have also tagged business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is known for sharing videos such as these on his Twitter handle.

What do you think of the video and the vehicle?

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 16:03 IST

tags
top news
‘There is a difference’: Foreign Ministry rebuts criticism on J&K visit by MEPs
‘There is a difference’: Foreign Ministry rebuts criticism on J&K visit by MEPs
Govt seeks WhatsApp’s reply after Indians targeted in spyware attack
Govt seeks WhatsApp’s reply after Indians targeted in spyware attack
Aaditya Thackeray may sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
Aaditya Thackeray may sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
‘Worked mostly under BJP govt’: Raghuram Rajan reminds Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Worked mostly under BJP govt’: Raghuram Rajan reminds Nirmala Sitharaman
No proposal to launch gold amnesty scheme: Report
No proposal to launch gold amnesty scheme: Report
‘D/N Test good move but...’ Tendulkar points out worrying factor
‘D/N Test good move but...’ Tendulkar points out worrying factor
Ujda Chaman movie review: Sunny Singh’s film is painfully long
Ujda Chaman movie review: Sunny Singh’s film is painfully long
Over 60 killed after fire breaks out in a train in Pakistan
Over 60 killed after fire breaks out in a train in Pakistan
trending topics
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelJammu KashmirPM ModiIndia vs BangladeshIndira GandhiShah Rukh KhanP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News