e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Stowaway cat escorted out of train in China, video goes viral

Stowaway cat escorted out of train in China, video goes viral

The video is now being shared by many on different social media platforms.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 19:43 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cat being escorted out of the train.
The image shows the cat being escorted out of the train. (Facebook)
         

Travelling without a ticket in public transport is an offence and the rule is same across different countries. A recent video shows that probably the rule is applicable not just to humans but to felines too. This video showing a cat being escorted out of a train for “travelling without a ticket” is now going all kinds of viral. And, people have lots of questions too.

The video is now being shared by many on different social media platforms. Here’s a clip shared on Facebook. It shows an employee of the train picking up the stowaway cat and taking it out onto the station.

Turns out the cat was wandering around the carriage before the train employees spotted it, reports Daily Mail. It was captured by a passenger in north-western Chinese region Inner Mongolia.

“Who is getting him a ticket,” read a comment when translated from Chinese. “Cat: ‘Damn! I was going to meet a friend’,” jokingly wrote another trying to guess the feline’s perspective. Expressing the same, another individual wrote, “OMG! I’ll have to walk home now.”

There were also several who wrote that the feline is “cute.”

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Human playfully tries taking away kitten from mom, watch how the cat reacts

tags
top news
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra
20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra
DC vs RR Live: Dhawan counter attacks, Capitals claw their way back
DC vs RR Live: Dhawan counter attacks, Capitals claw their way back
India, Pakistan in war of words over Kashmir, terror at Commonwealth meet
India, Pakistan in war of words over Kashmir, terror at Commonwealth meet
Maharashtra relaxes Covid-19 curbs, allows graded metro rail ops from Thursday
Maharashtra relaxes Covid-19 curbs, allows graded metro rail ops from Thursday
‘Can change things’: Mehbooba Mufti to Farooq, Omar Abdullah after home visit
‘Can change things’: Mehbooba Mufti to Farooq, Omar Abdullah after home visit
74-year-old man presumed dead and kept in freezer, rescued a day later in Tamil Nadu
74-year-old man presumed dead and kept in freezer, rescued a day later in Tamil Nadu
Should Tanishq have gone Surf Excel way on ad? Brand gurus on fallout of row
Should Tanishq have gone Surf Excel way on ad? Brand gurus on fallout of row
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-off

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In