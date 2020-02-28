e-paper
Student's 'surprising' request on test paper wows many, some have doubts

Student’s ‘surprising’ request on test paper wows many, some have doubts

While many appreciated the kid’s gesture, some were not-so-convinced.

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 13:03 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The kid’s teacher Winston Lee shared an image of the test paper on Facebook.
The kid's teacher Winston Lee shared an image of the test paper on Facebook.
         

A school student’s surprising and unusual request to his teacher on his test paper has sparked a chatter on the Internet. While many appreciated the kid’s gesture, some were not-so-convinced. They expressed that the student’s gesture, despite being honest, should not be called an act of kindness.

“Have to shout this out. Had honestly never seen this,” Facebook user Winston Lee, the kid’s teacher wrote and shared a pic of his test paper. “One of my guys, a straight A+ guy, offers up his 5 bonus points to someone in need. Anyone. Totally offering up what is rightfully his, his earning, to any peer that may have been struggling especially hard the day of the test,” he added.

“He didn’t care if he considered them a friend, didn’t care if they were cool, didn’t matter to him what situation had caused them to score lower, he just wanted to help, be kind, commit a loving act,” he added.

“This note gave me so much hope. Let us all be a little more like this young man!!” Lee wrote and concluded his post.

Since being shared the post has gathered close to over 92,000 reactions. Further, it has also garnered more than 65,000 shares and over 4,700 likes.

There were many who appreciated the kind gesture of the kid and even called him someone who restored their faith in humanity. Not everyone, however, had the same reaction. There were people who condemned the act and expressed that it would harm the other students, rather than helping them.

“Very generous. A kind gesture,” wrote a Facebook user. “What if later this nice A+ student and the teacher come to see a medical doctor who graduated because his classmates and teachers were also that generous?” argued a second.

“While I applaud the empathy and generosity, this doesn’t serve anyone any real benefit. If it lifted someone from a D to a C, does that benefit the student who may now be passing but is still incapable of producing barely adequate work?” wrote yet another. “This is a good act of selflessness,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think?

