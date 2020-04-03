e-paper
Home / It's Viral / 'Supportive baskets': People of Naples are winning the Internet with this heart touching gesture

‘Supportive baskets’: People of Naples are winning the Internet with this heart touching gesture

Translated, the message on the basket reads, “if you can, put something inside. If you can’t, take something”. Turns out, the gesture is actually an ancient tradition and the baskets are known as ‘Panaro Solidale’ in Italian.

Apr 03, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A Twitter user shared images of such food-filled baskets with a special message written in Italian.
A Twitter user shared images of such food-filled baskets with a special message written in Italian.(Twitter/@tommiwtf)
         
Highlights
  • People are hanging food-filled baskets in Naples, Italy
  • The gesture is actually an ancient tradition and the baskets are known as ‘Panaro Solidale’
  • The basket are hung with the message of solidarity

Italy is still under lockdown and battling the pandemic. Amid these, there are some residents of the country, especially in Naples, who are playing their part of being the good Samaritans. To help the less fortunate and the homeless they’re now hanging ‘supportive baskets’ from their balconies.

A Twitter user shared images of such food-filled baskets with a special message written in Italian. Translated, it reads, “if you can, put something inside. If you can’t, take something”. Turns out, the gesture is actually an ancient tradition and the baskets are known as ‘Panaro Solidale’ in Italian. The meaning narrows down to the basket of solidarity. Interestingly, the gesture is completely devoid of any human interaction.

“In Naples, people are starting to hang baskets from balconies for less fortunates who can’t work due the lockdown. The sign says “if you can, put something inside. If you can’t, take something”. It’s called “supportive basket” and it’s based off an ancient tradition of the city,” reads the caption.

The gesture has been widely applauded by Tweeple and has garnered over 6,600 likes till now. This act of benevolence has been considered as a lesson to follow for all the people from other countries. Some expressed that they will also try to trace the footsteps of the good people of Naples.

“Naples has one of the most kind and generous people I have ever met,” writes a Twitter user. “I wish the very best for the people of Italy!! & for all the people around the world too,” comments another. “Humanity still exists,” says a third.

Currently, Italy has been one of the worst sufferers but these pictures prove that no virus can diminish the spirit of humanity.

The path shown by the people of Naples is an extremely easy yet supportive one. Would you like to give it a try?

top news
