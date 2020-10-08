e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Surat couple stitches masks from leftover fabrics, distributes them for free

Surat couple stitches masks from leftover fabrics, distributes them for free

Hanuman Prajapat and his wife Ratan Ben started stitching masks from leftover fabrics discarded by tailors, and distributing them for free in Surat.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:20 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Surat, Gujarat
“I collect leftover fabrics from the tailoring shops in the city, use them to make face masks, and give it to the people who can’t afford them,” said Hanuman Prajapat.
“I collect leftover fabrics from the tailoring shops in the city, use them to make face masks, and give it to the people who can’t afford them,” said Hanuman Prajapat. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

Wearing masks has become a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, but many daily wage labourers cannot afford to buy them, as their incomes have been severely affected due the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

To help such people, especially underprivileged children, Hanuman Prajapat and his wife Ratan Ben started stitching four-layered masks from leftover fabrics discarded by tailors, and distributing them for free in Surat.

Speaking to ANI, Prajapat said that he and his wife have stitched and distributed around 6,000 face masks in and around Surat in the last four months, and now he is collaborating with Nishkam Karm Seva Foundation that works in rural areas of Rajasthan and making masks for them.

“I collect leftover fabrics from the tailoring shops in the city, use them to make face masks, and give it to the people who can’t afford them. In the last four months, I along with my wife have stitched and distributed around 6,000 face masks in the city,” he said.

Prajapat informed that recently he was approached by a non-profit organisation called Nishkam Karm Seva Foundation that works in rural Rajasthan to make masks for them.

“After hearing about my work, Nishkam Karm Seva Foundation approached me, and now I’m making masks for them to distribute in rural areas of Rajasthan. The organisation is providing me cost of thread and elastic for the mask,” he said.

Vijay Bhadviya, a member of the Nishkam Karm Seva Foundation said, “When we came to know about the work Hanuman Bhai is doing we approached him. He is working for ‘no profit- no loss’ with us. With his help we have sent three to four thousand masks to rural areas of Rajasthan, and have given him the order for more than five thousand more masks.”

tags
top news
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
SRH vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2020: Bairstow, Rashid guide SRH to 69-run win
SRH vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2020: Bairstow, Rashid guide SRH to 69-run win
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
Donald Trump calls for two in-person debates with Joe Biden before election
Donald Trump calls for two in-person debates with Joe Biden before election
‘Apologise or defamation suit will follow’: Tejashwi Yadav on murder case
‘Apologise or defamation suit will follow’: Tejashwi Yadav on murder case
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In