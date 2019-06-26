Swan eats fish eggs, poops them out. Then, they hatch

A group of scientists, recently, conducted a study that involves swans, their poop and fish eggs. As part of the study, a group of swans were given killfish eggs to eat which they eventually pooped out. Surprisingly, however, some of those eggs still managed to hatch.

The research - which may make some raise a questioning eyebrow - was actually conducted to see how killfish manages to endure different kinds of environment, reports the New York Post.

The study is titled ‘Killifish eggs can disperse via gut passage through waterfowl’. Through the study, researchers found that killfish eggs can, in rare cases, survive even after enduring a journey through the digestive tracts of the swans and hatch after being excreted out.

The hatching of one such egg was captured on camera and shared on YouTube by the researchers.

The news made its way on Twitter and left people intrigued.

“Well, here’s one way to distribute your offspring,” posted a Twitter user. “Talk about amazing animal stories! This one is unbelievable,” tweeted another. “#SixWordHorrorStory Passed through swan’s gut, then hatched,” joked a third.

The findings of the study also point to the prospect that it is possible for bird faeces to be carriers of fish eggs, reports the New York Post.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 12:16 IST