Tarantula's feeding time video is the stuff of nightmares but also fascinating to watch

Tarantula’s feeding time video is the stuff of nightmares but also fascinating to watch

Are you brave enough to watch this?

Jul 04, 2020 16:55 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An image of the tarantula eating its food.
An image of the tarantula eating its food. (Instagram/@friends_with_fangs)
         

If you’ve seen Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, you probably remember the scene in which Harry and Ron follow the spiders into the Forbidden Forest and land into quite a pickle. That scene with giant spider and hundreds of his tiny spider babies was the stuff of nightmares for many but was also so fascinating to watch. Well, chances are this video of a tarantula may just have the same effect on you.

A video shared on the wildattractions Instagram page shows a tarantulas feeding on its food - a live worm. While that may seem scary, the clip makes for quite an intriguing watch. The clip was originally shared on the friends_with_fangs Instagram page back in 2019 and details how the tarantula is called Lucy.

Take a look at the video:

The recent post has collected over 2.2 lakh views and nearly 7,000 likes within three days. People have posted several reactions to the video.

“Dropping phone to run screaming,” reacted an individual. “Spider said, ‘nothing to see here keep it movin’,” shared another. “Looks like the spider from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” posted a third. “That’s so awesome,” wrote a fourth.

So what do you think about this video?

