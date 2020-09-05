Teachers’ Day 2020: Netizens share wholesome posts to celebrate educators

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 10:32 IST

Teachers’ day, every year, is celebrated on September 5 in India. It marks the birth anniversary of India’s former president, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. On this particular occasion, people from across the nation celebrate and commemorate educators who had significant impact in shaping their understanding of the world.

On this day, social media, Twitter in particular, is flooded with posts about that special student-teacher relationship that are inspiring, and thought-provoking, often all at once. Here are some such posts from around the Internet. They make you smile. They may make you laugh. They may even make you shed bittersweet tears as you reminisce about your good-old student days and remember the teachers who taught you so many essential life lessons.

“Teaching is a work of heart! Happy Teacher’s day!” with these words a user of the micro-blogging site shared this heart touching post:

“You enlightened a thousand souls with the light of your wisdom and ignited in them the ever-burning flame of imagination,” aptly describing the role of a teacher this is what an individual shared:

You enlightened a thousand souls with the light of your wisdom and ignited in them the ever-burning flame of imagination. #HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/uQ6H7LTO1H — Sayantan Pal (সায়ন্তন পাল) (@sayantanpal135) September 5, 2020

Expressing their gratitude this Twitter user shared a beautiful sketch to wish their educators:

I m really thankful for my teachers, for the care and support they have given! #HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/za7q1tcdnW — Archana (@wittyarchana) September 5, 2020

How does a good teacher looks like? This Twitter user has an answer:

This individual paid respects to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, whose teachings still inspire many:

On sacred day of teachers, I want to pay respect to my role model-Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Sir. He is the prime reason for driving my interest and create gradient in scientific and technology field..He was one of the reason for opting technology career. Thank u Sir..#HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/kU8O4vcqud — CSK MEGATRON 🦁 (@CskArmy_108) September 5, 2020

Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid his tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan with this post:

Remembering an exemplary teacher, great philosopher and former President of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. #HappyTeachersDay⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/zs7kaCjdut — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 4, 2020

Here’s another post which you may relate to:

"Those who educate children well are more to be honoured than parents, for these only gave life, those the art of living well."

Happy Teacher's day to all 🎉🥳#HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/uHMo39R1M0 — Anōöp Pāñwär🇮🇳❣️ (@anooppanwar881) September 5, 2020

This Twitter user shared a beautiful sketch:

What will you tweet on Teachers’ Day 2020?