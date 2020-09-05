Teachers’ Day 2020: Netizens share wholesome posts to celebrate educators
Teachers’ Day 2020: Here are some posts shared by people about student-teacher interactions that are highly relatable.it-s-viral Updated: Sep 05, 2020 10:32 IST
Teachers’ day, every year, is celebrated on September 5 in India. It marks the birth anniversary of India’s former president, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. On this particular occasion, people from across the nation celebrate and commemorate educators who had significant impact in shaping their understanding of the world.
On this day, social media, Twitter in particular, is flooded with posts about that special student-teacher relationship that are inspiring, and thought-provoking, often all at once. Here are some such posts from around the Internet. They make you smile. They may make you laugh. They may even make you shed bittersweet tears as you reminisce about your good-old student days and remember the teachers who taught you so many essential life lessons.
“Teaching is a work of heart! Happy Teacher’s day!” with these words a user of the micro-blogging site shared this heart touching post:
"Teaching is a work of heart! Happy Teacher’s day!"#HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/tKTfWAfKCY— Ritzy (@Ritz91293471) September 5, 2020
“You enlightened a thousand souls with the light of your wisdom and ignited in them the ever-burning flame of imagination,” aptly describing the role of a teacher this is what an individual shared:
You enlightened a thousand souls with the light of your wisdom and ignited in them the ever-burning flame of imagination. #HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/uQ6H7LTO1H— Sayantan Pal (সায়ন্তন পাল) (@sayantanpal135) September 5, 2020
Expressing their gratitude this Twitter user shared a beautiful sketch to wish their educators:
I m really thankful for my teachers, for the care and support they have given! #HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/za7q1tcdnW— Archana (@wittyarchana) September 5, 2020
How does a good teacher looks like? This Twitter user has an answer:
A good teacher is like a candle – it consumes itself to light the way for others."— Ashok Marwal (@ashok_marwal) September 5, 2020
#HappyTeachersDay @DrGauravGarg4 @GaganPratapMath @RaMoSirOfficial @abhinaymaths @MahipalRathore @kmrvivek14 https://t.co/DtSYqE2V85 pic.twitter.com/BN41JBu3j5
This individual paid respects to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, whose teachings still inspire many:
On sacred day of teachers, I want to pay respect to my role model-Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Sir. He is the prime reason for driving my interest and create gradient in scientific and technology field..He was one of the reason for opting technology career. Thank u Sir..#HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/kU8O4vcqud— CSK MEGATRON 🦁 (@CskArmy_108) September 5, 2020
Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid his tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan with this post:
Remembering an exemplary teacher, great philosopher and former President of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. #HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/zs7kaCjdut— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 4, 2020
Here’s another post which you may relate to:
"Those who educate children well are more to be honoured than parents, for these only gave life, those the art of living well."— Anōöp Pāñwär🇮🇳❣️ (@anooppanwar881) September 5, 2020
Happy Teacher's day to all 🎉🥳#HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/uHMo39R1M0
This Twitter user shared a beautiful sketch:
#HappyTeachersDay— Rinkusonara (@rinkusonara) September 5, 2020
Thank you Teachers .. pic.twitter.com/C7fQu8tAbT
What will you tweet on Teachers’ Day 2020?