e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Teachers’ Day 2020: Netizens share wholesome posts to celebrate educators

Teachers’ Day 2020: Netizens share wholesome posts to celebrate educators

Teachers’ Day 2020: Here are some posts shared by people about student-teacher interactions that are highly relatable.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 05, 2020 10:32 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Teachers’ Day 2020: People are sharing varied posts to celebrate the day.
Teachers’ Day 2020: People are sharing varied posts to celebrate the day. (Twitter/@rinkusonara)
         

Teachers’ day, every year, is celebrated on September 5 in India. It marks the birth anniversary of India’s former president, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. On this particular occasion, people from across the nation celebrate and commemorate educators who had significant impact in shaping their understanding of the world.

On this day, social media, Twitter in particular, is flooded with posts about that special student-teacher relationship that are inspiring, and thought-provoking, often all at once. Here are some such posts from around the Internet. They make you smile. They may make you laugh. They may even make you shed bittersweet tears as you reminisce about your good-old student days and remember the teachers who taught you so many essential life lessons.

“Teaching is a work of heart! Happy Teacher’s day!” with these words a user of the micro-blogging site shared this heart touching post:

“You enlightened a thousand souls with the light of your wisdom and ignited in them the ever-burning flame of imagination,” aptly describing the role of a teacher this is what an individual shared:

Expressing their gratitude this Twitter user shared a beautiful sketch to wish their educators:

How does a good teacher looks like? This Twitter user has an answer:

This individual paid respects to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, whose teachings still inspire many:

Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid his tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan with this post:

Here’s another post which you may relate to:

This Twitter user shared a beautiful sketch:

What will you tweet on Teachers’ Day 2020?

tags
top news
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart, calls for getting ties ‘back on right track’
Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart, calls for getting ties ‘back on right track’
DUET 2020 begins on Saturday: 5 things you must know
DUET 2020 begins on Saturday: 5 things you must know
Mumbai faces intense overnight thunder, lightning but light rain
Mumbai faces intense overnight thunder, lightning but light rain
Russia quashes criticism of Covid-19 vaccine, says ‘all boxes checked’
Russia quashes criticism of Covid-19 vaccine, says ‘all boxes checked’
Ex-India keeper picks veteran domestic all-rounder as Bhajji’s replacement
Ex-India keeper picks veteran domestic all-rounder as Bhajji’s replacement
Heavy rain expected in east Rajasthan and Uttarakhand today
Heavy rain expected in east Rajasthan and Uttarakhand today
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In