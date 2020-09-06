These Chandigarh girls are encouraging people to donate gadgets for e-classes

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 10:15 IST

A group of five girls in Chandigarh have taken an initiative to collect electronic devices from people as donations for In an effort to help needy students to attend online classes.

Speaking to ANI, Saachi Ahuja, one of the girls said, “We’ve given gadgets to 21 girls. It’s helping them to attend online classes as schools are closed.”

These school-going teenagers have come together to encourage youngsters to donate their gadgets like mobile phones and laptops for underprivileged girls who cannot afford these gadgets for online learning.

Chandigarh: A group of 5 girls have taken an initiative to collect devices from people as donations for students who are in need of it. One of them Saachi Ahuja, says," We've given gadgets to 21 girls. It's helping them to attend online classes as schools are closed." (5.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/lscu5FqhGM — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

It has been almost four months that all the schools have been closed due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown which has pushed students to opt for e-learning.

Under the initiative ‘Prerna - for you and us’, these girls approach the youngsters to donate gadgets and provide the same to underprivileged girls.

These girls have also been helped by their tutor at Chandigarh.

Another girl from the group said, “We talked to our teacher and got to know that there are some students who cannot attend e-classes so we came up with an idea of Prerna - for you and us under which we encourage people to donate their gadgets for the needy ones.”