e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / These Chandigarh girls are encouraging people to donate gadgets for e-classes

These Chandigarh girls are encouraging people to donate gadgets for e-classes

The group of five girls from Chandigarh provided gadgets to 21 girls.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 06, 2020 10:15 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Chandigarh
Under the initiative ‘Prerna - for you and us’, these girls approach the youngsters to donate gadgets .
Under the initiative ‘Prerna - for you and us’, these girls approach the youngsters to donate gadgets .(ANI)
         

A group of five girls in Chandigarh have taken an initiative to collect electronic devices from people as donations for In an effort to help needy students to attend online classes.

Speaking to ANI, Saachi Ahuja, one of the girls said, “We’ve given gadgets to 21 girls. It’s helping them to attend online classes as schools are closed.”

These school-going teenagers have come together to encourage youngsters to donate their gadgets like mobile phones and laptops for underprivileged girls who cannot afford these gadgets for online learning.

It has been almost four months that all the schools have been closed due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown which has pushed students to opt for e-learning.

Under the initiative ‘Prerna - for you and us’, these girls approach the youngsters to donate gadgets and provide the same to underprivileged girls.

These girls have also been helped by their tutor at Chandigarh.

Another girl from the group said, “We talked to our teacher and got to know that there are some students who cannot attend e-classes so we came up with an idea of Prerna - for you and us under which we encourage people to donate their gadgets for the needy ones.”

tags
top news
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
ICMR paves the way for walk-in Covid-19 tests
ICMR paves the way for walk-in Covid-19 tests
‘The tag of a conscientious dissenter works for me’, says Manish Tewari
‘The tag of a conscientious dissenter works for me’, says Manish Tewari
Covid-19 updates: Recoveries in India surpass 3.18 mn, recovery rate at 77.32%
Covid-19 updates: Recoveries in India surpass 3.18 mn, recovery rate at 77.32%
Rhea Chakraborty served summons by NCB, asked to join probe
Rhea Chakraborty served summons by NCB, asked to join probe
Congratulations India, next on line is my daughter: Rhea’s dad
Congratulations India, next on line is my daughter: Rhea’s dad
UV light disinfection, foot pedals for lifts: Delhi Metro to bank on tech push for safe ride
UV light disinfection, foot pedals for lifts: Delhi Metro to bank on tech push for safe ride
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In