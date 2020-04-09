e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / These horse-drawn carriages are delivering food to senior citizens in Vienna

These horse-drawn carriages are delivering food to senior citizens in Vienna

The carriages, or “Fiaker” as they are called in Vienna, are taking part in a food delivery scheme in one of the city’s central districts set up by the InterContinental Hotel, itself severely hit by lockdown measures taken to halt the spread of the virus.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 09, 2020 11:12 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Vienna
Fiaker horse carriages wait for food packages for delivery in Vienna, Austria.
Fiaker horse carriages wait for food packages for delivery in Vienna, Austria.(REUTERS)
         

Vienna’s horse-drawn carriages, a staple of street life in the Austrian capital and a popular tourist attraction, have been sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic -- so they are now helping deliver food to the elderly.

The carriages, or “Fiaker” as they are called in Vienna, are taking part in a food delivery scheme in one of the city’s central districts set up by the InterContinental Hotel, itself severely hit by lockdown measures taken to halt the spread of the virus.

Instead of catering to guests, the hotel’s kitchens have been turning out 200-300 meals a day for senior citizens in the area.

Deliveries are made by volunteers using all manner of vehicles -- including by part-time “Fiaker” driver Christian Gerzabek.

A Fiaker horse carriage waits for food packages for delivery.
A Fiaker horse carriage waits for food packages for delivery. ( REUTERS )

Despite business coming to a standstill, “the horses still have to be moved, they want to get out after the winter,” he says.

“I thought that we should combine that.. with doing something good for people who need it,” he told AFP.

The scheme has been a lifeline for its elderly beneficiaries.

One of them, Anneliese Nebenfuehr, said she thought the deliveries were “wonderful”.

“I told the gentleman on the phone to give a kiss to the whole team,” she said.

A coachwoman hands over a mask on a Fiaker horse carriage transporting food packages in front of the InterContinental Hotel.
A coachwoman hands over a mask on a Fiaker horse carriage transporting food packages in front of the InterContinental Hotel. ( REUTERS )

InterContinental general director Brigitte Trattner said carriage drivers were the first to respond to a call for delivery volunteers, with car drivers and cyclists also signing up.

Describing the InterContinental Vienna as an intrinsic part of Vienna’s third district, Trattner said that when the coronavirus crisis broke “we naturally thought: Is there anyway we can help?”

The hotel plans to run the project until Monday, and after that Trattner says meals would be distributed to staff at the Rudolfstiftung hospital, which is also nearby.

tags
top news
Odisha becomes first state to extend Covid-19 lockdown; sets April 30 as new date
Odisha becomes first state to extend Covid-19 lockdown; sets April 30 as new date
LIVE: Odisha becomes 1st state to extend lockdown, sets April 30 as new date
LIVE: Odisha becomes 1st state to extend lockdown, sets April 30 as new date
‘We will win this together’: PM Modi responds to Trump’s thank you note
‘We will win this together’: PM Modi responds to Trump’s thank you note
As Centre considers Covid-19 lockdown extension, demand to resume industry
As Centre considers Covid-19 lockdown extension, demand to resume industry
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
Toyota has a Harrier too and its 2021 edition’s first look just leaked online
Toyota has a Harrier too and its 2021 edition’s first look just leaked online
Sachin didn’t care about people around him: Harbhajan’s nostaglic memory
Sachin didn’t care about people around him: Harbhajan’s nostaglic memory
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news