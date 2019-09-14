These pumps come with built-in bottle openers and Internet is impressed

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 11:03 IST

Ever wanted to take a sip of a beverage only to realise you don’t have an opener handy? Well, what if you could just use your shoes to open the bottle? Well, this company thought it was a neat idea and made these pumps that came with built-in bottle openers. A picture of these shoes has since gone viral.

Called ‘Party Pumps’, these shoes have a silver-toned metal opener right on the heel. Take a look:

The post about these bottle opener shoes has collected over 91,400 likes since being shared a day ago. People have posted all kinds of comments on the shoes.

Celebrity designer Marc Jacobs has described the shoes as “brilliant”. Here’s what others have said.

“How innovative,” says an Instagram user. “Men’s option?” asks another. “’Let me open that beer for you’,” me (whilst DJing): ‘no it’s ok I’ve got this’,” says a third. “Finally, some positive innovations in fashion,” comments a fourth.

Some got even more creative and suggested more options.

“Need these. I wonder if there’s a pair with a wine opener in the heel?” wonders an Instagram user. “There’d better be a trainer version coming out,” comments another.

In case you’re wondering, the shoes are priced at $1,395 (approximately Rs 98,995).

Think you need these?

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 10:00 IST