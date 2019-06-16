These videos of dads and their kids will melt your heart

Father’s Day is here and it’s a day to celebrate the awesomeness of our dads. Created in 1910 by Sonora Smart Dodd in the US, this day is presently observed all across the world. This year marks the 109th year of Father’s Day and to commemorate the occasion we have collected a few videos involving dads and their kids.

The first clip is of a Tennessee comedian, DJ Pryor, and his son Kingston. They went viral when a video of the duo engaged in an “intense” conversation surfaced on the Internet. Posted on June 5 on Facebook, the video has garnered about 57 million views. Additionally, it has also garnered about 306,000 comments and over 1,500,000 shares.

Next in line is the story of an Indian cop and his kid. This emotion-filled video shows the policeman consoling his child who tries to stop his dad from leaving for work. Shared on April 28, the video has more than 328,000 views - and counting. Also, it has gathered over 32,000 “likes” and around 10,500 retweets.

This is the toughest part of the police job. Due to long and erratic duty hours most of the police officers have to face this situation.



Do watch. pic.twitter.com/aDOVpVZ879 — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) April 28, 2019

A Kerala man won the Internet’s respect when he built a fully-functional mini-auto rickshaw for his kids. Named Arun Kumar Purushothaman, the man shared the video on Youtube that shows the auto in motion. Posted on January 16, the clip has gathered about 943,000 views, till now.

In February, a video of a rap battle between a rapper named B-doe and his five-month-old son went viral for all the right reasons. In the clip, B-doe tries a freestyle rap while his baby keeps on laughing hysterically. This adorable father-son video won the hearts of netizens and it’s clear from over 13 million views that the clip has collected till now. Also, it has gathered about 43,000 comments and more than 190,000 “likes.”

The following video shows Ørjan Burøe and his 4-year-old son, Dexter, dressed up as Elsa - the ice queen from the animated movie Frozen. With more than 983,000 “likes”, about 491,000 comments and over 99 million views, this clip, posted on January 20, might make you grin from ear to ear.

What do you think of the videos?

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 12:43 IST