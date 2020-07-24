This adorable doggo is helping his hooman tie his shoelaces… or so he thinks. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 18:35 IST

Dogs are known to have a fascination with shoes. And this weird fixation can often cause the destruction of some really nice pairs. However, here’s a doggo who is just trying to help his hooman with his shoes. Now it may look like he’s up to some mischief, but really, he’s just trying to help - or so he thinks.

A post shared on the doggo’s own Instagram handle, Hinckley Parks, the golden retriever pupper is seen with a shoe in front of him. You can also see his hooman sitting across him. In the video, you can see Hinckley Parks trying to figure out the huge mystery that are laces. The adorable pooch is seen biting on the lace of the shoe. The caption gives a suggestion about what he may be doing.

“Do you need help tying your shoe while you stretch?” says the caption shared along with the video. Well, how can you ignore a request as sweet as that?

Posted about an hour ago, the video has collected quite a few wonderful reactions.

“You’re such a good helper!” reads a comment from another doggo’s account. “Just make sure not to tie the laces together!” suggests another. “Aww… how I would like to have a helper like you,” adds a third. And we’re inclined towards saying, us too Hinckley Parks, us too.

Hinckley Parks sure seems like a good boy. What do you think about him?

Also Read | Boone the puppy is asked if he destroyed his mom’s shoes. His reaction is adorable