This cat has lost its ability to cat. Netizens are highly relating to it

While some found this silly cat’s antics adorable, others mentioned that the kitty might have had an error in its cat system which made it forgot to function more cat-like.

Mar 30, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi


         
All the people sitting at home, bored and watching those old pictures and clips with your homies, we have found your spirit animal. Posted on Reddit, you all will highly relate to this cat that seems to have stopped functioning and just forgot how to cat!

The clip posted on the subreddit ‘Animals being derps’ has perfectly captured this derpy feline completely losing its composure and forgetting to abide by its cat-like majestic nature. The nine-second-long clip shows the white cat standing on its hind paws and holding a piece of paper. A few moments into the video, the cat tries hard to defeat the paper by attacking it probably thinking that it’s a scary monster. The kitty also tears and throws away pieces of paper and then falls backwards in sheer triumph.

Check out the hilarious video:

How do I cat? from r/AnimalsBeingDerps

Posted a few hours ago, the clip has already garnered over 200 upvotes. Netizens are highly relating to this feline because come on most of us have won some or other imaginary fight in the shower to save shampoo bottle hostages and later sighed at the thought that no one will ever know the display of your bravery.

While some found this silly cat’s antics adorable, others mentioned that the kitty might have had an error in its cat system which made it forgot to function more cat-like.

What do you think of this feline?

