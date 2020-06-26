e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This cat, Oliver, likes to lay in boxes so his doggo friend brings him some. Talk about being a true friend

This cat, Oliver, likes to lay in boxes so his doggo friend brings him some. Talk about being a true friend

“Looks like an old married couple,” read one comment comparing the cat and doggo dynamic to that of a wedded pair. Honestly, we see the resemblance.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:21 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Oliver, the cat, and Brownie, the doggo, hanging out with each other.
The image shows Oliver, the cat, and Brownie, the doggo, hanging out with each other.(Reddit/@boricua95ad)
         

You may have heard the colloquial phrase, “A friend in need is a friend indeed”. Well, if that is the case, then this doggo named Brownie should get a ‘best friend of the year’ award for making sure that its mate, Oliver the cat’s needs are being met regularly.

Posted to Reddit on June 23, the clip is almost a minute long. The caption alongside the video reads, “Oliver (the cat) likes to lay in boxes and brownie (the dog) likes to bring him those boxes”.

The recording shows the two animals hanging out at a distance. The camera-person zooms into the frame so that the viewers can get a closer look at the animals’ derpy shenanigans.

A white-and-orange furred kitty, named Oliver, is seen laying inside a purple-coloured cardboard box. A mostly white-furred doggo called Brownie is seen sitting beside the feline, on the floor.

The two animals lightly boop their noses together. The kitty even stretches out an aggressive paw to squish the pooch’s face, which the canine dodges but not before looking extremely startled. We’re sure that was a gesture of gratitude and not hostility.

Check out the clip:

Oliver (the cat) likes to lay in boxes and brownie (the dog) likes to bring him those boxes. from r/AnimalsBeingBros

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘animals being bros’, the post garnered nearly 2,000 upvotes and many cute comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the inseparable pair. One person said, “That dog is a baby. Give him kisses Oliver lol”. While another individual wrote, “The cat couldn’t resist that boop”.

“Looks like an old married couple,” read one comment comparing the cat and doggo dynamic to that of a wedded pair. Honestly, we see the resemblance.

What are your thoughts on this lovely duo?

Also Read | This video of a cat comforting a doggo at the vet is all types of ‘aww’. Watch

tags
top news
How Covid-19 and US aircraft carriers unbalanced the Indo-Pacific
How Covid-19 and US aircraft carriers unbalanced the Indo-Pacific
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
In 3 video messages, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka amp up attack on PM
In 3 video messages, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka amp up attack on PM
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19, likely to be sent home today
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19, likely to be sent home today
‘Speak the truth’: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi in latest attack on ‘Chinese intrusion’
‘Speak the truth’: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi in latest attack on ‘Chinese intrusion’
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
Yusuf Memon, Tiger Memon’s brother and 1993 Mumbai blasts convict, dead
Yusuf Memon, Tiger Memon’s brother and 1993 Mumbai blasts convict, dead
Watch: IAF aircraft carries out sorties in Leh, aerial activity intensifies
Watch: IAF aircraft carries out sorties in Leh, aerial activity intensifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In