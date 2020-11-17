This cluster is home to hundreds of galaxies. Here is what it ‘sounds’ like

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 21:51 IST

“Beautiful”, “Fascinating” and “Very interesting” were some of the remarks netizens left in the comments section of this captivating sonification post shared by the official Instagram account of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. Watching the video may make you say the same and leave you with a sense of wonder.

Posted on November 16, this clip shows the cluster Abell 370, which is four billion light-years away from us. The caption shared alongside the recording further explains this cosmic structure. It reads, “Cluster Abell 370 is 4 billion light-years away from us, and home to hundreds of galaxies! In fact, it contains so much mass that it actually warps the space around it, which magnifies and bends the light coming from cosmic objects located behind it”.

The share also describes the process of sonification and how the data seen in this particular image of cluster Abell 370 is represented through sound. “Thanks to data sonification, we can conceptualize the information in this image through the sense of sound (though there’s no noise in space). Volume in this sonification is generated based on brightness, and frequency increases from the bottom to the top of the image,” states the caption.

Check out what cluster Abell 370 ‘sounds’ like here:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received more than 3.3 lakh views and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “It’s beautiful”.

Another individual wrote, “Too beautiful”. “Sounds like Whales singing!” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

