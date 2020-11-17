e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This cluster is home to hundreds of galaxies. Here is what it ‘sounds’ like

This cluster is home to hundreds of galaxies. Here is what it ‘sounds’ like

This recording was shared on the official Instagram account of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 21:51 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows cluster Abell 370.
The image shows cluster Abell 370. (Instagram/@nasahubble)
         

“Beautiful”, “Fascinating” and “Very interesting” were some of the remarks netizens left in the comments section of this captivating sonification post shared by the official Instagram account of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. Watching the video may make you say the same and leave you with a sense of wonder.

Posted on November 16, this clip shows the cluster Abell 370, which is four billion light-years away from us. The caption shared alongside the recording further explains this cosmic structure. It reads, “Cluster Abell 370 is 4 billion light-years away from us, and home to hundreds of galaxies! In fact, it contains so much mass that it actually warps the space around it, which magnifies and bends the light coming from cosmic objects located behind it”.

The share also describes the process of sonification and how the data seen in this particular image of cluster Abell 370 is represented through sound. “Thanks to data sonification, we can conceptualize the information in this image through the sense of sound (though there’s no noise in space). Volume in this sonification is generated based on brightness, and frequency increases from the bottom to the top of the image,” states the caption.

Check out what cluster Abell 370 ‘sounds’ like here:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received more than 3.3 lakh views and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “It’s beautiful”.

Another individual wrote, “Too beautiful”. “Sounds like Whales singing!” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | NASA shares pic of astronaut playing saxophone in space. ‘So cool’ say netizens

tags
top news
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from Wednesday: 7 points
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from Wednesday: 7 points
10 mobile testing vans, double ICUs to add serious Covid fighting muscle to Delhi
10 mobile testing vans, double ICUs to add serious Covid fighting muscle to Delhi
UP engineer abused 50 kids for 10 years, filmed act and sold it; arrested
UP engineer abused 50 kids for 10 years, filmed act and sold it; arrested
Lalu Prasad stays in bungalow, occupant in guest house; BJP questions ‘irony’
Lalu Prasad stays in bungalow, occupant in guest house; BJP questions ‘irony’
Pak-origin Nazir Ahmed faced expulsion from UK House of Lords, quits
Pak-origin Nazir Ahmed faced expulsion from UK House of Lords, quits
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In