NASA shares pic of astronaut playing saxophone in space. ‘So cool’ say netizens

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 12:53 IST

It was not long ago that NASA asked netizens what they wish to carry on a trip to the Moon. Now, the space agency has shared a photograph of an unusual thing taken to space by an astronaut. Chances are, the item will leave you surprised.

Posted on Twitter, the photo shows astronaut Jessica Meir playing the saxophone in the International Space Station (ISS). Meir can be seen floating in zero gravity while playing the instrument.

The picture was taken just before Meir returned to Earth in April.

While astronaut Meir took her saxophone for a spin in space, NASA asked netizens what other things they wished to bring along in their Moon kit.

Take a look at the post:

We’ve recently asked what you would take with you on a trip to the Moon — and the "Expert Mode" dimensions are based on the actual space @NASA_Astronauts are allowed for their personal items! Learn more about the real-life #NASAMoonKit: https://t.co/w3Plf7DE5G pic.twitter.com/XdcWTLoXzB — NASA (@NASA) November 15, 2020

Shared a few hours ago, the post has already garnered over 3,800 likes and lots of comments from netizens. While some shared what other instruments they wanted to bring to the space station, others found the concept of playing the saxophone in space extremely cool. Many also asked for a space jam session.

A saxophone in space? So cool. — . (@TruthKnowledge8) November 15, 2020

I want to go to the international space station with my piano, it must be very strange, but at the same time fun to try to play it 😃💙 — Bea (@bealemusr) November 15, 2020

Get a couple of other instruments up there and there you go, a space band if formed.

Then have live space jam. I would listen to them. — Vincent Ghostshade (@VGhostshade) November 15, 2020

What are your thoughts on this post?

