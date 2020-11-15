e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / NASA shares pic of astronaut playing saxophone in space. ‘So cool’ say netizens

NASA shares pic of astronaut playing saxophone in space. ‘So cool’ say netizens

Astronaut Jessica Meir can be seen floating in zero gravity while playing the instrument.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 12:53 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
The image shows astronaut Jessica Meir.
The image shows astronaut Jessica Meir.(Twitter/@NASA)
         

It was not long ago that NASA asked netizens what they wish to carry on a trip to the Moon. Now, the space agency has shared a photograph of an unusual thing taken to space by an astronaut. Chances are, the item will leave you surprised.

Posted on Twitter, the photo shows astronaut Jessica Meir playing the saxophone in the International Space Station (ISS). Meir can be seen floating in zero gravity while playing the instrument.

The picture was taken just before Meir returned to Earth in April.

While astronaut Meir took her saxophone for a spin in space, NASA asked netizens what other things they wished to bring along in their Moon kit.

Take a look at the post:

Shared a few hours ago, the post has already garnered over 3,800 likes and lots of comments from netizens. While some shared what other instruments they wanted to bring to the space station, others found the concept of playing the saxophone in space extremely cool. Many also asked for a space jam session.

What are your thoughts on this post?

Also Read | ‘What would you take to a trip on Moon,’ asks NASA. People answer and how

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar returns as Bihar chief minister, gets NDA nod at key meeting
Nitish Kumar returns as Bihar chief minister, gets NDA nod at key meeting
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
Soumitra Chatterjee, the doyen of Bangla cinema, dies at the age of 85
Soumitra Chatterjee, the doyen of Bangla cinema, dies at the age of 85
India rate cuts bets fall as recovery gains hold, inflation stays high
India rate cuts bets fall as recovery gains hold, inflation stays high
250 register for Covid vaccine trial at AMU
250 register for Covid vaccine trial at AMU
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine to arrive in Kanpur medical college
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine to arrive in Kanpur medical college
Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race
Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In