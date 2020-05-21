e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This confused cat does not wish to play with a remote control rat. Watch

This confused cat does not wish to play with a remote control rat. Watch

This cat-and-mouse chase is completely topsy-turvy.

it-s-viral Updated: May 21, 2020 19:14 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The cat gets puzzled by the toy mouse.
The cat gets puzzled by the toy mouse.(Reddit/@BlindCatFred)
         

Most of you might remember the classic cartoon franchise, Tom and Jerry. Named after the protagonists, Tom a grey-coloured feline and Jerry a brown-coloured mouse, the series followed the misadventures of these two nemeses. Tom would often try to chase and capture Jerry whilst the mouse would usually use his smarts to get away from the kitty. In most episodes, the cat would eat dust because of the rat’s wits. Well, this cat and mouse duo are having a similar interaction but for evidently different reasons.

This almost 10-second-long clip was posted on Reddit on May 20. The video has been aptly captioned, “We bought our cat a remote-controlled mouse toy. She was not impressed”.

As the clip begins, one can see a white-and-brown feline interacting with a remote control mouse. Forget impressed, the kitty looks straight-up scared of the grey automated toy. It jerks a little when the mouse tries to come near it. Then moves back as the toy aggressively increases its speed and moves towards the animal. The clip ends with the cat hiding behind some weights to get away from the automated play-thing. But wait, isn’t the cat supposed to chase the mouse? Why is this hunt all topsy-turvy?

The clip has acquired almost 100 upvotes and amused comments since being shared.

We bought our cat a remote controlled mouse toy. She was not impressed. from r/FunnyAnimals

Here is how Redditors reacted to the confused kitty. One person said, “Maybe the cat is freaked out since the mouse is running backwards towards her”. To be completely honest, we’d be worried too if a mouse ran backwards towards us.

“Revolutionary,” read one comment. Another Reddit user wrote, “Nice and interactive”.

What are your thoughts on this confused cat?

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In