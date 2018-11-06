This couple’s proposal photos are viral for the funniest reason

If you spend enough time on social media, chances are you’ve seen quite a few proposal pictures and announcements. Some couples post candid pictures and some share perfectly planned photos to share their big news - and such posts usually bring a smile on one’s face. However, one couple’s proposal picture is going crazy viral thanks to a behind-the-scenes photo shared along with it. Posted on November 3, a tweet detailing the moment has collected over 9.3 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 2.3 lakh retweets – and still counting.

Twitter user Jenna posted a tweet with two pictures – while one shows a picture of her cousin with her boyfriend in the perfect ‘we just got engaged’ photo, the other shows what transpired when the picture was clicked.

“My cousin’s boyfriend proposed to her but she didn’t have her nails done,” says the tweet. Take a look at the two pictures.

My cousin’s boyfriend proposed to her but she didn’t have her nails done lmao pic.twitter.com/FUwwplzkYg — Jenna (@goodgaljenjen) November 3, 2018

Jenna explained on Twitter that her cousin, Diana, is a nurse so she never gets her nails done. “José planned this surprise proposal and couldn’t really get her to do her nails without raising suspicion,” she says on Twitter. Thankfully, with a little help, Diana managed to get the perfect shot.

People on Twitter have a lot of thoughts on the pictures.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” says one Twitter user. “Nobody is putting my ring on but me,” says another. “That’s hilarious!” says a third. Many others have tagged friends asking if they’d do the same for them.

What do you think of these proposal pictures?

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 13:58 IST