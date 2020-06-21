e-paper
This derpy feline can’t get enough of the forbidden hallway carpet flooring. Watch its expression of pure bliss

Why is this cat so obsessed with the hallway floor? Were they star crossed lovers in another life? Watch the video and decide.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 21, 2020 19:57 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a feline rubbing its body on the carpeted floor of a hallway.
The image shows a feline rubbing its body on the carpeted floor of a hallway.(Reddit/@JRbhjpy)
         

Some colloquially say that the forbidden fruit tastes the sweetest. Seeing this feline enjoy the forbidden carpeted hallway floor blissfully may make you believe in the validity of that phrase.

Shared on Reddit on June 21, the clip has been descriptively captioned, “He’s not allowed to go past the front door often, but when he hears the doorbell to our apartment ring he takes full advantage of the 30 seconds he knows he’ll get in the glorious hallway if he sneaks by me”.

The recording captures a feline rubbing its body on the carpeted floor of a hallway. The camera person, then, zooms into the action, so the kitty’s movements are clear to the viewers. To say it is enjoying the carpet would be an understatement. The cat rolls its body repeatedly on the floor, sniffing the matting so intensely that it almost appears as if it is kissing it. The film ends with the feline lying on top of its one true love, the carpeted hallway floor.

Why is this cat so obsessed with the hallway floor? Is it because it is forbidden from going out there? Were they star crossed lovers in another life? Watch the video and decide.

He’s not allowed to go past the front door often, but when he hears the doorbell to our apartment ring he takes full advantage of the 30 seconds he knows he’ll get in the ~glorious~ hallway if he sneaks by me from r/AnimalsBeingDerps

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘animals being derps’, the post has amassed over 3,100 upvotes and many funny comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the love-struck cat. Many tried to guess the kitty’s perspective over the whole ordeal. One person said, “Likes all the smells. Rub rub rub sniff”. Another wrote, “Hmm, this hallway is missing something... Ah yes. Needs more ME”.

“Forbidden hallway,” proclaimed one ecstatic Reddit user. Ecstatic but not as ecstatic as the kitty, itself.

What are your thoughts on this cat and its infatuation with the carpeted hallway floor?

