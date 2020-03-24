This dog and cow ‘frenship’ is one for the books! Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 13:01 IST

Highlights The 15-second long clip was posted on the subreddit ‘aww’ on March 23

It is titled ‘You Are Now My Fren’

The video currently has more 9,100 upvotes and 80 comments

We all may have that one friend who is so lovely and so kind but who simultaneously so doesn’t understand the meaning of personal space. Well, here is a video to forward to them with a simple ‘omg us’ to reflect on your sometimes annoying but always worth it friendship!

This video of a cow and dog being ‘ferns’ has been doing rounds on the internet with traces going as far back as to early 2019. Yes, that’s even before the ‘woman yelling at the cat’ meme was a thing; which in netizen years is close to a decade.

These photos together is making me lose it pic.twitter.com/kJi9d8MpbG — gooey devine gooch cooch (@MISSINGEGIRL) May 1, 2019

But the video has resurfaced thanks to Reddit. Titled ‘You Are Now My Fren’, the 15-second long clip was posted on the subreddit ‘aww’ on March 23. It shows a stoic looking doggo calmly sitting in front of a cow on what appears to be a snowy landscape. The cow sweetly bows down to give her canine friend a face-hug and then brings out the big guns by licking him all over. Though pups are widely known for their enthusiastic licks, this doggo is an exception to the rule. Rather than licking this cowboy back, pun-intended, the pooch decides to take the stoic approach and just allows himself to be drenched in unsolicited saliva. The video currently has more 9,100 upvotes and 80 comments.

Reddit users had some hilarious responses to these two unlikely animals bro-ing it out in the cold. One person said, “Thank you so much. I never knew how much I needed this”, a comment we wholeheartedly agree with. Another commented on the thread saying, “As they say: cows are just bigger dogs”.

One observant Reddit user made a valid point when saying, “My, my. How the tables have turned...doggo don’t like licks to the face either... mwahahaha. Payback for all the time’s mine has gone straight for the nose”.

Some individuals tried to create a narrative for the cool-headed doggo. One Reddit user said the dog must be thinking, “this is fine”. Another even named the cow, and it wasn’t Moodonna as we hoped, commenting the doggo’s thoughts “Agatha- AGATHA!... sigh you’re always like this after you have your wine”.

Since we don’t speak ‘woof’, we don’t really know what this peaceful-looking doggo must be thinking. However, we do know what we think. We think this dog and cow frenship is one for the books!