This doggo and cat are straight up friendship goals. Watch to find out why

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 01:15 IST

Having affectionate and nurturing friends in one’s life is truly a gift. If you’re someone who believes in that notion and generally enjoys watching adorable animal videos, then here is a wholesome recording that you cannot miss. This clip, which shows a dog and kitty hanging out together in the sweetest fashion, may make you go ‘aww’.

Posted on Reddit on December 26, this recording is almost 15 seconds long. “Doggo and his little kitty,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The video shows a blonde-furred doggo and a white furred-feline sitting together. The cute canine lightly gnaws and licks the kitty’s ear. The cat, who is holding onto a toy football, seems to enjoy this a whole lot.

Check out the whole interaction below:

If watching that clip left you with a big smile on your face, know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the subreddit ‘animals being bros’, this post has received a lot of love from netizens. It currently has over 22,300 upvotes and has simultaneously amassed almost 200 comments.

Here is what Reddit users had to say about the share. One person said, “OMG that is hysterical and unbelievable. Besides the passionate chewing, I love how kitty is holding on to the ball”.

Another individual wrote, “The cat is like ‘ah yes doggo get the ear better. Ear scritches are the best’” trying to guess the feline’s perspective over the whole ordeal. “That cat is in bliss,” read one comment under the post.

